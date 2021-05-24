Space and astronomy enthusiasts all over the world are preparing to watch one of the most spectacular shows offered by our planet’s only natural satellite.

Here is everything you need to know about the rare event.

What is a supermoon?





As NASA explains, the Moon’s orbit around the Earth is not a perfect circle, it is elliptic, or an elongated circle.

This means that throughout each month the Moon is at different distances from Earth: it passes through perigee - the point closest to Earth - and apogee - the point farthest from us.

A “supermoon” occurs when the Moon is at or near its closest point to Earth at the same time as it is full.

Because the full moon is closer to us than usual, it appears especially large and bright in the sky.

What is a lunar eclipse?





An eclipse is an alignment of the Earth with the Sun and the Moon.

During a lunar eclipse, our planet occupies the central position, blocking some of the Sun’s light from reaching the full moon.

The Earth’s atmosphere filters the light as it passes, softening the edge of our planet’s shadow and giving the Moon a “deep, rosy glow” according to NASA.

Why does the moon turn red?





Our atmosphere is responsible for colouring the Moon red. Each color of light behaves differently when passing through air. This is what makes the sky a different colour at midday and at sunset.

“Sunlight bends and scatters as it passes through Earth’s atmosphere,” says the NASA website. “In air, colors at the blue and violet end of the rainbow scatter more widely than colors like red and orange. Widely scattered blue light tints the sky when the Sun is overhead on clear days.

“Redder light travels a straighter path through the air; we only see it scattered throughout the sky around sunrise and sunset, when sunlight has traveled through a thick slice of Earth’s atmosphere before reaching our eyes.”

During a lunar eclipse, then, some of this morning and evening light crosses the Earth’s atmosphere to reach the lunar surface.

The eclipsed Moon acquires a red-orange hue given by all of the sunsets and sunrises occurring around the world at the time of the eclipse.

Why is this flower moon special?





A full moon in May is known as a “flower moon” but this one is special. In fact, not all supermoons are red, and not all lunar eclipses are supermoons. But this week all three phenomena will occur at the same time.

The last supermoon occurred on April 27, making this the second of 2021. However, May’s supermoon will appear even bigger, as it will be even closer to Earth.

When and where will the supermoon be visible?





The celestial event is expected to be visible at dawn on May 26, when the moon is at its closest point to Earth, although full illumination will not occur until later in the day.

According to Patricia Skelton, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, the best time to see the supermoon in the UK will be in the early hours of the morning on May 26, or later in the evening on the same day – after sunset.

She told the PA News agency: “A supermoon happens when a full moon occurs at the same time, or close to the time, that the moon reaches its closest point to the Earth – a point called perigee.

“Perigee occurs at 2.51am on May 26, with full moon occurring at 12.14pm on the same day.

“The supermoon will rise in the east around half an hour after sunset and will be visible throughout the night.”

During this time, the Earth’s natural satellite will appear around 14% bigger and 30% brighter.

Ms Skelton said: “For the best views of the supermoon, wait for the moon to climb higher up into the sky.”

However, the eclipse will not be visible in the UK, Ms Skelton said: “People viewing the supermoon from the western US, western parts of South America, Australia or south-east Asia will witness the supermoon turn a shade of crimson red as a lunar eclipse will be taking place on the same day.

“This change in colour is not due to a physical change taking place on the moon, but simply because the moon will drift into the shadow of the Earth.

“The Earth’s atmosphere bends light from the sun and bathes the moon in a crimson red light.

“Although UK stargazers won’t be able to see the lunar eclipse, the supermoon is still worth a look.”