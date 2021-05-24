Families who are interested in the learning opportunities provided by the acclaimed Bridge of Allan-based independent school can now book a full guided tour

FOLLOWING months of challenges and disruptions, Fairview International School is now delighted to offer families the chance to visit the establishment in person as part of an on-campus Open Day.

The choice of education is an important choice for any parent to make and this decision-making process has been made much more difficult without the ability to visit physical school environments throughout the recent period of restrictions in movement and social distancing.

At this Bridge of Allan-based independent school, staff have worked hard with families and pupils to make the period of home schooling as undisruptive as possible.

During the temporary new ‘normal’, teachers focused on ensuring that the classroom and entire school environment was enhanced with interaction, collaboration and structure where the students’ school day was maintained.

And once the situation returned to relative normality, a number of initiatives were integrated into school life at Fairview, with pupils fully embracing new measures – such as two meter distancing around school, the wearing of masks in enclosed environments and restrictions on singing and sports in indoor spaces.

Throughout this period, Fairview has sought to show prospective pupils and their parents what the schools offers through Virtual Open Days and Experience Days, where families even got to join classes for a day.

With the current levels of restriction beginning to ease, the school is now confident enough to welcome visitors back on campus within a safe and controlled manner.

The first opportunity for families will be at the school’s on-campus Open Day on Saturday June 12.

All visitors will be able to meet the teachers, students and families as well as taking part in interactive sessions and touring the facilities.

To ensure Fairview is able to offer an engaging environment whilst also meeting guidance on social distancing, mixing and occupancy numbers (especially within enclosed indoor spaces), the event will take place in two parts – one in the morning from 10am until 12.30pm and another in the afternoon from 11.30am until 2.15pm.

Families are welcome to book either session and will get the opportunity to experience all areas of school life including a sample of lunch menus, student work presentations and a special all-school musical performance.