Scottish brewer Innis & Gunn has unveiled a look for their ‘Originals’ range

The new design comes as part of an overall repackaging and redesign for the brewer that has become one of the UK’s biggest independent, international beer businesses.

Each of the beers will now be available in a clear glass bottle bearing the Innis & Gunn brand name and the brewer's home city, Edinburgh.

READ MORE: The future is bright, and green, at Innis & Gunn

The labels feature the signature of Master Brewer, Dougal Gunn Sharp and an ‘approved by’ signature, which has been awarded to Innis & Gunn team member Jeremy Houston to mark his decade with the business.

Part of the repackaging will see a new look website from today.

Dougal Gunn Sharp, Founder and Master Brewer, Innis & Gunn said: “Our new look ‘Originals’ range, led by our flagship beer, ‘The Original’, is another step forward for Innis & Gunn.

"We have big ambitions and this packaging update supports our growth strategy, especially as we look to roll-out in England, bringing our premium beers to new drinkers.

“There is no change to the beers themselves in terms of taste or the methods we use to brew them.

“We believe this rebrand simply brings our packaging in line with the quality of beer within the bottle. We are extremely proud of the beer we make. Each of our ‘Originals’ is just that, original.

"The new look is standout both in its design and its confidence. We are clearly showing the different liquid colours of our beers, better describing their provenance and our innovative brewing methods and we are sure this will be welcomed by current and new drinkers alike.”