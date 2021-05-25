Dominic Cummings will this week give testimony to MPs as part of an inquiry into the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The former chief adviser to the Prime Minister will appear before the joint inquiry by the Health and Social Care and the Science and Technology committees, to talk about the government's decision-making during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cummings, who left Downing Street in December, has hinted at potentially damaging revelations and has showcased some of his claims on social media.

This weekend, Dominic Cummings claimed that achieving herd immunity was the official plan drawn up to combat the pandemic, a claim which has been refuted by Downing Street and many in Government.

The Sunday Times also reported Cummings will use an appearance before MPs to accuse Boris Johnson of missing key meetings on the crisis because he was working on a biography of Shakespeare, a claim that Downing Street has also denied.

When is Dominic Cummings appearing before MPs?

Dominic Cummings is appearing before MPs on Wednesday 26th May.

What time does Dominic Cummings appear before committee of MPs?

The Science and Technology Committee and Health and Social Care Committee is set to start at around 9am, with a private discussion first and evidence being delivered at around 9:30am.

The session is expected to take a number of hours and could run over PMQs.

How can I watch Dominic Cummings give evidence?

The committee is set to be shown on the majority of major news channels, but can also be watched on Parliament TV by following this link from 9:30am on Wednesday 26th.

What is the committee aiming to achieve?

The Joint Inquiry aims to examine the lessons that can be drawn from the handling of the pandemic, and applied now and in the future.

Dominic Cummings is set to give his account of decision-making in the early months of the pandemic including the scientific evidence available to ministers; border policy; and the timing of lockdowns and other restrictions.