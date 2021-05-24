The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have partaken in a curry-making masterclass during their tour of Scotland.

They joined a group of Sikh women preparing food for vulnerable families across Edinburgh and tried making chapatis before dishing up meals during the cooking session held in the cafe kitchen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tour of ScotlandThe couple help prepare meals with representatives of Sikh Sanjog, a Sikh community group, which will be distributed to vulnerable families across Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tour of ScotlandKate makes sure there is plenty of coriander in the pot (Jane Barlow/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tour of ScotlandWilliam rolls the dough under his wife’s watchful eye (Jane Barlow/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tour of Scotland(Jane Barlow/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge also met some of the youngsters who attend the Sikh Sanjog children’s group.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tour of Scotland(Jane Barlow/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tour of Scotland(Jane Barlow/PA)

William and Kate were reunited in Scotland for the first time during the duke’s tour of the country, which began last week.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tour of Scotland(Andy Buchanan/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tour of Scotland(Phil Nobel/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tour of Scotland(Andy Buchanan/PA)

The couple were visiting the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit (SVRU) in Cockenzie when manager Thilo Pfander persuaded Kate to make some electronic dance music – but William complained her efforts were hurting his ears.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tour of Scotland(Andy Buchanan/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tour of Scotland(Andy Buchanan/PA)

At the unit they also watched young people doing martial arts and bicycle maintenance, organised by community organisation Heavy Sound.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tour of Scotland(Andy Buchanan Barlow/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tour of Scotland(Andy Buchanan/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tour of Scotland(Andy Buchanan/PA)
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tour of Scotland(Andy Buchanan/PA)