The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have partaken in a curry-making masterclass during their tour of Scotland.
They joined a group of Sikh women preparing food for vulnerable families across Edinburgh and tried making chapatis before dishing up meals during the cooking session held in the cafe kitchen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
The Duchess of Cambridge also met some of the youngsters who attend the Sikh Sanjog children’s group.
William and Kate were reunited in Scotland for the first time during the duke’s tour of the country, which began last week.
READ MORE: Kate joins William for tour of Scotland as pair visit Coatbridge
The couple were visiting the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit (SVRU) in Cockenzie when manager Thilo Pfander persuaded Kate to make some electronic dance music – but William complained her efforts were hurting his ears.
At the unit they also watched young people doing martial arts and bicycle maintenance, organised by community organisation Heavy Sound.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.