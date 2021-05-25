The fauna roaming Scotland is vastly different from what lived here 7000 years ago. Many that played vital roles in ecosystems are gone. We have exterminated all large predators. Reintroduction pioneer Roy Dennis, in his new book Restoring The Wild: Sixty Years Of Rewilding Our Skies, Woods And Waterways, lists some key animals that are missing in our landscape - some of which we might want to bring back.

Aurochs

The wild ox, the ancestor of all domestic cattle, was a giant beast standing two metres at the shoulder, and with horns that spread over a metre. Images of them appear in the Lascaux cave paintings and during the Mesolithic period there were around 84,000 of them in Britain. These magnificent species are now extinct, so there is now chance of reintroducing them. However, conservation Roy Dennis believes that wild cattle, hardy breeds like the Highland cows, should be introduced to conservation areas as they perform a key role in “recycling plant material”.

Lynx

It’s a source of great disappointment to Roy Dennis that the lynx has not been reintroduced already. He thought it would have happened long ago, since this would be, he believes, a relatively easy reintroduction – and would bring great benefits to its habitats. “It would contribute markedly to ecosystem functions by hunting and disturbing roe deer, as well as acting as a potential predator on middle-guild mammal predators such as fox, badger and marten”.

Wolf

Numerous tales exist about the last wolf in Scotland and they appear to have been expunged entirely from these lands by the middle of the 18th century. But occasionally a landowner, Paul Lister in Alladale for instance, will propose their reintroduction. Roy Dennis writes: “Do we think we will have wolves back in Scotland sometime soon, or at any time? I’m not sure. What I do know is that, unlike in other countries in Europe, they cannot walk here across our borders. If we want them, we have to intervene.”

Brown Bear

Once native here, though exterminated around a thousand years ago. Dennis observes that he has seen them in the wild in Romania, where they “seem to survive alongside humans in countryside not unlike where I live in Scotland”.

Elk

The mighty elk, or moose, once roamed throughout Scotland. Though still a mammal of the northern forests of Europe, and also of Russia and North America, it is has long been absent here. It has been estimated that around 7000 years ago the elk population in wooded Britain was around 65,000 animals.