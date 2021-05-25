Fairview International School’s focus on the arts not only benefits pupils’ mental health, but links creativity with how youngsters perceive the world around them, says Nan Spowart

ART, music and critical thinking are being increasingly recognised as key tools in building good mental health, with recent studies showing they help develop self-confidence and resilience in children.

Encouraging creativity can also improve a child’s concentration and therefore can have a beneficial effect on their more academic studies.

This is why the arts and creative thinking are a well-established part of the school day at Fairview International School in Bridge of Allan, where education is valued in its broadest sense.

Here, students are shown how aspects of what they learn in one subject often has relevance to another – and to the wider world. This understanding is the philosophy behind the International Baccalaureate that the school offers, which introduces children as young as five-years-old to the concept that education does not take place in isolation but is relevant to life outside school.

While lockdown has imposed challenges, staff at the school have continued to provide pupils with a creative outlet for any frustrations or negative feelings they may have experienced from being apart from their friends.

“The biggest concern for me was the emotional well-being of the children so I tried to take time to have some fun with them,” said music teacher Anna Dunsire.

“You can’t start to try and engage them in learning if they are not feeling mentally well so the key thing for me was to do something fun at the beginning and get them dancing around.”

In her lessons she incorporates the Orff approach which encourages singing, games and exploration so that pupils attain a natural sense of creativity and musicianship. “My aim is to establish a passion, enjoyment and lust for learning music in all areas so I teach them in a way that engages their mind and body through a mixture of singing, dancing, acting and the use of percussion instruments,” she said.

Singing games can give a basic understanding of tonality which is then fostered by taking the tune onto xylophones. Anna knows the method is working when she hears the pupils using the singing games in the playground.

“The approach is good because if children learn through fun it sticks more,” she said. “If they enjoy it they will use it again and that reinforces the learning. It’s quite a simple way of building up pieces that are in more unison parts.”

What they learn in music is connected to the outside world by, for example, the pupils creating their own Brazilian style Carnival. This took place recently with Anna handing over the ownership of the whole show to the pupils so they had to manage, market and cater for it as well as perform the music. “They thanked me for letting them do it because they felt a lot of value in doing it themselves and felt a sense of self worth and importance during the whole process,” she said.

Work for middle school students this year has also included creating a flashmob piece using unconventional instruments such as the cutlery in the school canteen.

Meanwhile an older group is learning stringed instruments and enjoying practising both classical and pop tunes in their repertoire.

“Learning an instrument has been shown to have a very positive effect on the brain,” pointed out Anna. “It also helps to calm your mind and takes stress levels down which of course was very valuable during the lockdowns. Music therapy with young children and the elderly is known to increase memories and bring a sense of calm. It helps students focus more and those who do not do so well academically often thrive in my classroom. We cater for all types of learner here.”

Drama and English are also valued highly at the school as ways of promoting good mental health as well as promoting creativity.

“Children’s mental health is such a focal point at the moment and it underpins much of what we are developing,” said English and drama teacher Fiona Donald. “We are designing a new school planner with a wellness and mindfulness focus and for children’s mental health week we focused on activities to promote and celebrate self-expression and creativity.”

Students’ individual talents are recognised, with the school offering offer many different ways of creative expression so that children learn to communicate their ideas through different media. They are also encouraged to venture out of their comfort zones to help build their confidence.

“We think about risk in terms of climbing Everest but sometimes it is about standing in front of the class and reading your monologue, or acting as if you are a catwalk model,” said Fiona. “This allows them to take small risks throughout the day and for them to be rewarded for that courage.”

Creative critical thinking is fostered by, for example, writing a 21st century version of the balcony scene from Romeo and Juliet, where Juliet’s concerns are Snapchat and Covid and Romeo compares Juliet to the light on his phone.

Fiona also teaches Individuals and Societies (INS) which is a mix of the humanities. This means she might introduce a topic like the industrial revolution through a piece of literature or, in her English classes, use some literature that ties in with the INS topic so that there is an understanding of the connection between subjects.

“Allowing that cross curricular understanding to happen organically is very powerful,” said Fiona.

Art and design teacher Munira Izbakieva, said the focus was on building skills that pupils could apply in any discipline. “Whether it is art, music, language or science we foster basic skills and show connections between the various subjects,” she said.

For example, the students might look at various instruments and the concept of power in music, then make connections to the cubism art forms they are learning about in art.

“We focus on the bigger concepts so students can make their own connections to the world around them,” she said. “It gives them the opportunity to be open-minded and also apply freedom of expression in what they create.

“We use a lot of tools to help them learn. Not everybody thinks they are good at art but we all have the creative spark within every one of us. We allow each and every child the opportunity to express their creativity and their individuality.

“Art gives that opportunity to look within and find that still place that is always calm. It gives you the strength to cope with worldly matters.”

Open Day will offer an insight into the Fairview experience

FOLLOWING months of challenges and disruptions, Fairview International School is now offering families the chance to visit the establishment in person as part of an on-campus Open Day.

Adapting to the ‘new normal’, teachers had focused on ensuring that the digital classrooms were enhanced with interaction, collaboration and structure where the students’ school day was maintained.

And once the situation returned to relative normality and physical interation was allowed, a number of initiatives were integrated into school life at Fairview – such as two metre distancing around school, the wearing of masks in enclosed environments and restrictions on singing and sports in indoor spaces.

Throughout this period, Fairview had continued to show prospective pupils and their parents what the schools offers through Virtual Open Days and Experience Days, where families even got to join classes for a day.

With the current levels of restriction beginning to ease, the school is now confident enough to welcome visitors back on campus within a safe and controlled manner.

The first opportunity for families will be at the school’s on-campus Open Day on Saturday June 12. All visitors will be able to meet the teachers, students and families as well as taking part in interactive sessions and touring the facilities.

To ensure Fairview is able to offer an engaging environment whilst also meeting guidance on social distancing, mixing and occupancy numbers (especially within enclosed indoor spaces), the event will take place in two parts – one in the morning from 10am until 12.30pm and another in the afternoon from 11.30am until 2.15pm.

Families are welcome to book either session and will get the opportunity to experience all areas of school life including sampling lunch food, student work presentations and a special musical performance with a few of our pupils.

To book a place at the school’s on-campus Open Day, visit

www.fairviewinternational.uk/explore