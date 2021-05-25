Meet some of the Everyday Heroes at Balhousie who are making a difference to peoples' lives every single day ... with some having taken extraordinary routes into social care

MOST people when they reach their eighties are thinking about slowing down. But not care worker Liz Thomson, who just celebrated her 80th birthday.

As Activities Coordinator at Balhousie Huntly care home in Aberdeenshire, Liz is busting plenty of myths surrounding older workers, and care staff.

She leads the events calendar in the Aberdeenshire residential home for dozens of residents, organising daily activities like afternoon teas, knitting clubs and gardening sessions.

And she does it all with a spring in her step.

Born in Portsoy, Liz worked in hospitality for many years and even ran her own Bed & Breakfast before joining the Balhousie Huntly family when the home opened in 2012. In that time she has built friendships with many of the residents, some of whom she surpasses in age.

Richard Lake, Balhousie Huntly’s Home Manager, is amazed at Liz’s energy.

“Every time I see Liz, she is always on the move, doing something great with our residents. She’s very caring and empathetic.

“Being older, she has a wonderful understanding and rapport with our residents.

She’s tremendously hardworking – and at 80 years young it’s very inspiring.”

“I have tried retiring before but I like working!” says Liz. She has worked in many roles at Balhousie Huntly, including in the laundry, kitchen and domestic teams. This is her favourite role.

“I really enjoy the time I spend with the residents. I’ve known some of them for nine years now, so organising and leading activities is always enjoyable.”

The nurse who moved from Guyana to the Scottish Highlands

THE UK’s nursing shortage has forced employers to get innovative to fill nursing positions. Part of Balhousie Care Group’s strategy has been to recruit from overseas, including Guyana.

One of its recruits is Yusiny Joungaye, who studied at Guyana’s Georgetown School of Nursing and arrived in Scotland in 2018. With support from the company’s People Services team and her colleagues, Yusiny quickly settled into her role as a Registered Nurse at Balhousie Pitlochry care home.

She says this last year has been a bonding experience like no other. “I have learnt three major things during the COVID pandemic: the importance of family, team work, and the value of life,” says Yusiny.

Registered Nurse Yusiny Joungaye with one of the residents under her care

“Teamwork was important so that the best care could be delivered, and for the mental stability of staff.” Being able to work smoothly as a team “brought some form of joy and a settled mind set” during unsettling times, she says.

Asked why she loves nursing, Yusiny says: “It’s so rewarding to be able to make a difference in the life of others. It is such a beautiful feeling to look into someone’s eyes and see the window to their soul by just a caring touch or word.

“During the pandemic I witnessed individuals not being able to connect with their loved ones as they would wish. It was heartbreaking but it was needed, so that everyone could be safe, and of course alternative measures of social contact were put in place for our residents and relatives to stay connected.”

After a year like no other in social care, Yusiny’s mantra is simple: “Life is precious. This pandemic has taught me to love more, listen more and respect and help others.”

The car factory workers who have found their vocation

BALHOUSIE Care Group has always been proud of its community partnerships. So when Dundee’s Michelin factory announced it was ceasing tyre production, it made sense to start a conversation with them.

Balhousie’s People Services team worked closely with Michelin to fill some slots at its ASC specialist care facility, which supports adults with disabilities and perceived challenging behaviour.

Among the recruits after the factory’s closure in March 2020 was Scott Parker. He had spent 25 years at Michelin – first on the production line and latterly as an administrator. Thanks to Michelin’s outplacement package, Scott has trained in autism awareness and sign language. Het now firmly believes his future is in care.

Says Scott, now a support worker at ASC in Balbeggie, Perthshire: “My wife is a social worker and I had always thought about going down the care route but I was dragging my heels.”

Another Michelin recruit was Donna Feeney, a former quality control inspector who used to be a social care officer in Dundee. Says Donna, now also a support worker: “Balhousie Care Group were stationed on-site at our plant for a few days and spoke to workers about their job opportunities. I was excited to start something new, I’m really happy with the outcome.”

ASC is happy too, having added two valuable staff members to its already unique team. Robin Wallace, Operations Manager for Specialist Services at Balhousie Care Group, explains: “Our ASC staff are a committed group who are helping service users live as full a life as possible.

“With that comes great rewards. Those who joined simply because it was a job have found they are now committed to a career in the sector. They’re doing social care degrees, adult nursing and more.”

