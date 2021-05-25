It is an iconic Scottish design which has graced everything from tea towels to clocks, coasters cups.

And now, in a move which will appeal to biscuit-lovers everywhere, Tunnocks have teamed up with a holiday company to launch the first ever 'Tunnocks Caravan Wafer'.

The static caravan, on the Drimsynie Estate Holiday Village in Argyll, has been wrapped in Tunnock’s iconic gold and red striped foil to look like a 38ft long caramel wafer.

Inside, the Tunnock’s theme continues with wall to wall biscuit-themed accessories, including tea cake cushions, caramel stripe tableware, ornaments and artwork.

Accessories come from The Tunnock’s Collection by Gillian Kyle, who is an official producer of Tunnock’s merchandise.

Alan Campbelll, owner of Argyll Holidays

Fergus Loudon, Sales Director at Tunnock’s, said: “We were really excited when Argyll Holidays came to us with this concept. We could immediately visualise how it would look and it’s amazing to see it all come to life.

“Tunnock’s is a proud Scottish family-owned brand and for us it’s important that we partner with likeminded brands. Argyll Holidays shares our passion for Scotland but also for bringing joy to families and it’s a perfect fit."

Mr Loudon added: “We’re looking forward to seeing people enjoying their stay inside the Caravan Wafer, it’s such a unique space and we hope to see Tunnock’s fans from across the globe coming to enjoy it.”

Allan Campbell, owner and Director at Argyll Holidays, added: “Partnering with Tunnock’s on the Caravan Wafer has been a fun project for everyone involved.

"The caravan is really striking and we’ve positioned it right at the entrance to our Kingfisher Village at Drimsynie Estate, so it will be seen by all our guests as they make their way through our park."

Mr Campbell added: “We’re delighted to be welcoming visitors back as the staycation market reopens - from introducing the Tunnock’s Caravan Wafer to installing our new branding across all eight of our holiday parks, we have a totally new look.”