Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will soon be returning to our screens for a one-off Friends episode.

The much-loved comedy will be shown in the UK with the cast appearing as themselves in the special.

Here's what you need to know

When is the Friends Reunion coming out in the UK?

The reunion will be aired in the UK on May 27th.

How to watch the Friends Reunion in the UK

The cast of the much-loved comedy returned to Stage 24 at Warner Bros studios to record the special, which will be shown on US streaming service HBO Max.

In the UK and Ireland, the reunion episode will air on Sky and streaming service Now. The show will be available on-demand from 8am and will air on Sky One that evening.

What time is Friends Reunion on Sky One?

The Friends Reunion will air on Sky One at 8pm on May 27, the same day it airs in the US.

READ MORE: Sky has confirmed when Friends: The Reunion will air in the UK

The Friends Reunion trailer

The trailer for the Friends Reunion has been released and shows the cast on the Warner Bros Studios, taking part in a trivia game and doing a table read of well-known scenes. It also shows some of the guest stars and can be watched below.

READ MORE: Friends reunion premiere date confirmed and celebrity guests announced

Who is appearing on the Friends Reunion?

The special will be hosted by James Corden and will feature a host of guest appearances. The guests include David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliot Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.