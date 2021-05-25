The UK Government’s business secretary has said he is “not particularly aware” of the plight of almost 500 workers at a Scottish biscuit factory.

Kwasi Kwarteng was asked by an SNP MP for help over the potential job losses at McVitie’s in Tollcross today.

David Linden, SNP MP for Glasgow East, where the factory is located, said the loss of almost 500 jobs at the factory would be a “hammer blow” to the area, and to Scotland and asked the Business minister to step in.

He said: "The Secretary of State will be aware of Pladis’s proposal to close the McVitie’s factory in Glasgow’s east end, putting at risk up to 500 jobs in a very fragile part of the local economy.

"On Saturday, myself, politicians from across parties and, indeed, the GMB union came together to send a loud message to Salman Amin in Turkey that doing so would put the local economy at risk.

"Will the Secretary of State join us in calling on pladis to rethink these devastating plans, which would deliver a hammer blow to the local economy in Glasgow and Scotland?"

However, Mr Kwarteng said he was “not particularly aware of the specifics” of the situation, which first emerged two weeks ago - on May 11 - and which has been roundly condemned by politicians from Labour and the SNP, as well as trade unions.

Mr Kwarteng did, however, agree to meet Mr Linden to discuss the situation and said he had previously spoken with the Pladis, the parent firm which runs the McVitie’s site in Glasgow.

He said: "In my business engagement, I have been lucky enough, I suppose, to meet the CEO of Pladis, the McVitie’s operator.

“I am not particularly aware of the specifics of what [David Linden] has just informed the House, but I would be very happy to speak to him and others to see what we can do to ensure that the situation is improved.

“The business seems open; I had a good conversation with the CEO, but I would like to hear more about the specific details of that plant.”

Mr Kwarteng is due to meet the Glasgow MP on June 21.

Mr Linden: "Right now, my sole focus is on protecting these jobs and that means working with everyone and anyone to ensure Pladis drop these plans to close Tollcross.

"Within the last week, I've engaged the Prime Minister, Scotland Office and now the UK Business Secretary.

"Their voices will all add to the significant weight of the action group which is united in demanding that the Turkish owners save this factory and keep Tollcross open."