The crew on a ship anchored near Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo have been evacuated following an explosion.
The container vessel MV X-Press Pearl was waiting to enter the port in Colombo when the fire erupted four days ago, the Sri Lankan navy said.
The 25 crew have been evacuated.
The Sri Lankan navy believes the fire was caused by chemicals being transported on the Singapore-flagged ship. The ship was carrying 1,486 containers, including 25 tonnes of nitric acid and other chemicals
The MV X-Press Pearl off the coast of Colombo #Colombo #SriLanka #lka pic.twitter.com/paTKB71U84— Colombo Favourites (@cmbfav) May 25, 2021
Five tugboats have been fighting the fire alongside a navy ship, with experts from the Netherlands and Belgium also surveying the ship.
