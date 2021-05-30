What is it?

A budget PlayStation 5 specific gaming headset.

Good points?

Wearables live or die by their comfort levels as there is no point incorporating the best technology if no one can bear to place it over their ears. Thankfully, Trust has designed the Carus to be light and perfectly balanced on the head.

The unit weighs 299 grams (0.65 pounds) and is easily adjustable to meet most individual head sizes and the meshed ear pads offer prolonged comfort during usage.

A flexible microphone can conform to whatever position suits you and your audible preferences and gives the device a premium feel.

Sound quality is geared towards intensity gaming so the 50mm drivers give a heavier bass tone than you’d find in most ordinary music headsets. This adds to the cinematic feel of modern games where you can feel the ominous thud of a giant getting closer or a rumble of thunder in the distance.

The headset plugs straight into the PlayStation 5 game controller which negates the need for unwieldy cables to the console.

Trust GXT 323W Carus Gaming Headset

Most gamers will appreciate the quick mute switch situated on the left ear mount as sometimes you have to engage in real world conversations during a game too.

Bad points?

The bass tones can tend to drown out more subtle noises such as shuffling feet which may affect your enjoyment of some games.

Best for ...

Those looking to venture into the world of online gaming with friends who need a solid headset.

Avoid if ...

You want headphones that can cross between Zoom meetings and gaming duties.

Score: 8/10.

Trust GXT 323W Carus Gaming Headset (PS5), £34.99 (amazon.co.uk)