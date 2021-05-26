NICOLA Sturgeon has said Greens MSPs could enter the Scottish Government as she confirmed a "formal cooperation agreement" with the party is under discussion.

The First Minister said structured talks, supported by the civil service, will now take place with a view to reaching a deal with the Greens.

She called the agreement "potentially groundbreaking" and stressed "we are setting no limits on our ambition".

Ms Sturgeon said: "So in that vein let me be clear that while this is not a guaranteed or pre-agreed outcome, it is not inconceivable that a cooperation agreement could lead in future to a Green minister or ministers being part of this government."

It came as the First Minister set out her Government's priorities in Holyrood.

The SNP secured 64 seats at the Holyrood election - just one seat short of an overall majority.

The Greens won eight seats, but Lothian MSP Alison Johnstone gave up her party affiliation when she was elected Presiding Officer.

Together, the parties form a pro-independence majority at Holyrood.

Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater said: “Scotland desperately needs a green recovery from the pandemic that leaves no-one behind, while time is running out for meaningful action on the climate emergency.

“The Scottish Greens have always worked constructively with other parties, delivering meaningful change like free bus travel for young people, and earlier this month the public returned the largest ever Green group to parliament to take that work further and faster. We hope that through these talks we can deliver real change.”

Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie added: “Politics does not have to be about point-scoring and short-termism.

"Green parties across Europe and in countries like New Zealand have in recent years rolled up their sleeves and worked with other parties to deliver a better future.

"But they have also shown that there is more than one way for government and opposition parties to work together, without losing the ability to challenge one another.

"We believe the people of Scotland want to see grown-up politics like this, and will approach the forthcoming talks in this spirit."

This is a developing story.