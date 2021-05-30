What's the story?

Bear & Nicola Adams' Wild Adventure.

Tell me more.

Double Olympic gold medallist boxer Nicola Adams joins survivalist Bear Grylls for a gruelling challenge against the formidable backdrop of Dartmoor.

It sees Adams pit her wits against the elements and rugged topography as she is pushed to her physical and mental limits. Grylls is on hand to teach her the basic-yet-vital skills necessary to survive within this harsh terrain.

Was Ray Mears busy?

Very droll. It is the latest instalment in a series of Bear Grylls' Wild Adventure Specials for ITV.

READ MORE: Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish share their epic Scottish road trip

How do things pan out for Adams?

Grylls revealed in a recent Good Morning Britain interview that after being unable to light a fire in freezing cold weather and torrential rain on Dartmoor, he and Adams had to improvise by using hand sanitiser to cook an egg.

Grylls likes to hang out with celebrities?

Indeed. Over the years, he has put everyone from actor Ben Stiller and Spice Girl Mel B to former US President Barack Obama through their paces on his various TV series.

This is a man who willingly drinks his own pee?

Affirmative. Grylls has been known to swig urine to prevent dehydration.

When can I watch?

Bear & Nicola Adams' Wild Adventure is on STV, Friday, 9.30pm.