THE world may not yet have fallen out of love with the sporran, but its artisan makers are on the critically endangered list. What does that mean for the future of the original Scottish lunch box? Can we save it from the evils of mass production?

What’s the sporran problem?

Cheap imitation imports have glutted the market so it’s now all too easy to pick up a bargain basement leather sporran for a tenner. The result is that fewer of us are splashing out on the real, handmade deal – perhaps also because pyjamas have replaced kilts as both standard daywear and formal dress. Such is the decline that this week it was revealed that “sporran-making” is, along with a whole host of other crafts, on the Heritage Craft Association’s (HCA) red list, with only six people now working full time in the trade.

The problem as The HCA puts it, is that “the higher level skills of working with horsehair, skins and mixed materials are specialist and can only be learnt on the job with a skilled sporran maker.”

How do we fight back?

If it says Made In China, it’s hardly likely to be the real deal, is it? Refuse to buy anything that isn’t handmade – or that looks like Chewbacca or a faux fur teddy bear. No sporran should be made of plastic, even recycled plastic. Above all, it should genuinely look like you are carrying a dead animal – fox, badger, deer, mink, pine marten, musquash, sealskin – as crotch totem. All the better if it looks as if it might bite.

Doesn’t the dead animal fur-pouch seem a bit unethical these days?

Not necessarily. There is, after all, always the ethical sporran. For instance Kate Macpherson’s sporran-making company, which states that, “All the skins used for making my sporrans are ethically sourced, and are either left over from the game and farming industries, road kill, have died a natural death or are re-used materials from old stoles and bags.”

So you can be vegan and wear one?

According to Emma Willats, another taxidermist and maker of roadkill sporrans, you can even be vegan, as she is, and make them. Other vegans may beg to differ, possibly preferring something woven from hand-plucked heather.

Who even needs a sporran these days?

It’s true that few of us any longer need a pocket for our oats, but the large sporran, big enough to hold a mobile phone is certainly rather handy.

What other crafts are in danger of going extinct?

A long list that reads like a remembrance of times past. Barometer making, compass making, currach making, diamond cutting, fabric pleating, glass eye making, Highlands and Islands thatching, Shetland lace knitting, horsehair weaving, pointe shoe making, clay pipe making, Shinty caman making and more.