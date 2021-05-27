A man has been arrested after the “unexplained” death of a woman in Renfrew.

A 34-year-old woman was found in a property in the town’s Cardon Square which is next to the River Clyde, at around 11.45pm on Wednesday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding her death, which is currently being treated as unexplained, are ongoing.”