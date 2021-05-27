A man has been arrested after the “unexplained” death of a woman in Renfrew.
A 34-year-old woman was found in a property in the town’s Cardon Square which is next to the River Clyde, at around 11.45pm on Wednesday.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said a 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
A police spokeswoman said: “Inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding her death, which is currently being treated as unexplained, are ongoing.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.