Passengers will see train services disrupted every Sunday for the next two months after it was confirmed strike action was extended to mid-July today.

The rail union RMT warned that it could be a "long summer of strike action" if ScotRail failed to resolve the issue around pay equality.

The union are in dispute over pay with ScotRail and action by conductors and ticket examiners has seen nearly 90 per cent of ScotRail’s trains at a standstill in recent months across the country.

Both train conductors and ticket examiners have taken part in RMT strike action over calls they are being paid less than drivers for working on days off.

RMT announced today that additional action for ticket examiners will continue until July 18.

They say there is "no weakening of resolve" amongst members in the long running disputes.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “RMT ScotRail Ticket Examiners will be taking strike action again this Sunday and every Sunday for the next two months in their fight for workplace justice and parity between grades.

"Our conductor members are also fully prepared to keep this battle for equality going until the company do the right thing.



“It is a kick in the teeth for these workers that despite their commitment throughout the Covid-19 pandemic Transport Scotland continues to wage war on essential workers who have kept Scotland’s rail services running.



“We are going to be in for a long summer of strike action unless the company gets round the negotiating table with meaningful proposals for resolving the issue of pay equality. RMT remains available for talks."

Strike action first began in late March.

ScotRail operations director David Simpson said: "The RMT union’s strike action during a pandemic is wrong, divisive, and it should be called off.

“ScotRail’s position on 50 per cent overtime pay increases for no additional hours worked will not change in the face of the strike action, given the severe financial challenges we face.

"Now that lockdown restrictions are lifting, we all need to work together to attract more people back to the railway, which is the only thing that will provide long-term job security and give the rail network a sustainable future.

“The reckless actions of RMT bosses are putting railway jobs at risk.”