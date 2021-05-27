Police in Scotland seized thousands of pounds worth of drugs and cash in a week-long crackdown on county lines gangs who exploit vulnerable people and children.

The operation discovered 64 addresses believed to be used for the purposes of cuckooing - where a vulnerable person's house is taken over by drug dealers.

A total of 29 vulnerable people were also identified during the national intensification week, co-ordinated by the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) last week.

Police Scotland’s Assistant Chief Constable Pat Campbell said the gangs bring violence to our communities.

She said: "County Lines gangs are not welcome in Scotland.

"They groom and exploit the most vulnerable people in our communities including children and young people.

"People are intimidated, coerced, threatened and force into storing or selling drugs.”

The UK-wide week of activity targeting County Lines also 20 people arrested and controlled drugs - heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of £40,000 - were seized.

Over £20,000 in cash was recovered, as well as offensive weapons, including a Taser and two machetes.

A number of mobile phones, a laptop and almost £500 of counterfeit cash, were found in the haul.

County Lines gangs are known to use the postal system to transport drugs, and during the week of activity a number of post offices in Police Scotland’s Highlands and Islands Division were visited by the Dog Unit.

In Dingwall, a package containing high-purity cocaine, with a street value of more than £25,000, was intercepted.

A subsequent search of a property in Simpson Place in the town saw cannabis worth around £40,000 being recovered. A 32-year-old man was arrested and enquiries are ongoing.

Assistant Chief Constable Campbell added: "Our officers remain absolutely committed to working with our partners to reduce the exploitation of vulnerable people and safeguard individuals who may be at risk, and pursue offenders.

“Together we will provide support to those targeted by unscrupulous criminals, to reduce ongoing risk and enable recovery; and we will continue to make Scotland a hostile environment to those who seek to engage in criminal activity.

"The positive results during the day of action are an example of this work which will continue in support of the Serious and Organised Crime Strategy and the Drug Harm Reduction Strategy.

“As ever, I would urge anyone with concerns to report them to Police Scotland or alternatively to Crime stoppers anonymously.”