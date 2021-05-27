THE finishing touches were being put on Hampden Park today as the start of this summer's European Championships inched ever closer.
Our images show the iconic South Side stadium clad in official Euro 2020 banners and badges ahead of the tournament's kick-off on June 11.
The Mount Florida venue will play host to Scotland's opening game against the Czech Republic three days later when Steve Clarke's men make history by playing in a major men's tournament for the first time in more than 20 years.
The national stadium will also see the Scots welcome Croatia in their final group match with a trip to face rivals England at Wembley sandwiched in-between the two fixtures.
In all, four games are to take place at Hampden, including one last-16 tie on June 16.
The tournament, which was delayed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is being held across 11 host cities and will run between June 11 and July 11.
As we reported this week, a giant fan zone is to be set up in Glasgow Green throughout to give supporters the chance to get a taste of the action.
