Concerned health bosses have issued a plea for help from the people of Dundee, following a significant increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 in the city.

The B.1.617 variant first identified in India is now circulating in Tayside and postive cases have increased by 186 in the last seven days.

Statistics show on May 19 there were only three cases reported, meaning there has been a ten-fold rise in a week and rates in Dundee are sitting above the Scottish average.

NHS Tayside have urged the public to isolate immediately if they have any symptoms and get tested even if symptoms are not presenting. They are also asking people to get both doses of the vaccine when they are offered.

NHS Tayside Director of Public Health, Dr Emma Fletcher, said: “I am very concerned about the significant rise in the number of cases of the virus in Dundee over the last week.

“We expected a small increase in case numbers due to the easing of restrictions, but we now have the more infectious variant of the virus which was first identified in India circulating in Tayside and this is contributing to increasing infection rates.

“It is very important for every single one of us that we quickly get on top of this developing situation and slow down the spread of the virus, and we need everyone’s help to do this.

"We have done so well in Tayside but it’s vital that we all act now and continue to work together to drive the number of new cases back down.

“My plea to the people of Tayside and particularly in Dundee is to isolate immediately if you have any symptoms and get tested even if you don’t have any symptoms.

“Also, please get both doses of the vaccine when you are offered it to ensure you gain maximum protection against the virus.”

Dr Pamela Johnston, Operational Medical Director for NHS Tayside added: “In January our hospitals and health services were very busy with sick COVID-19 patients. None of our clinical teams want to see this happen again so we have a bit of a plea.

“Please be cautious. Please keep following the rules in terms of socialising and mixing indoors and even outdoors.

“Stay 2 metres apart where you need to and please keep washing your hands and keep your masks on.

“If you do this, we hope that you will stay safe and well and avoid having to be admitted to hospital.”