Angus Robertson has urged UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to take a "more humane approach" to immigration enforcement following scenes in Glasgow early this month where protesters gathered to stop the deportation of two men.

Around 500 people surrounded the enforcement action van sent to take Pollokshields residents from their home on May 13.

Sumit Sehdev, a chef, and Lakhvir Singh, a mechanic, who have lived in Scotland for around a decade, were released after eight hours following the stand off that included Police Scotland officers, who were brought in for public safety reasons.

The crowd chanted "let them go" in an event that brought fresh scrutiny to the UK's immigration regime.

Robertson, the Cabinet Secretary for Constitution and External Affairs has written to the Home Secretary requesting an urgent meeting to "ensure there is no repetition of the events at Kenmure Street in the future".

He also criticised Patel of using "inflammatory and divisive" language on the issue of immigration following a speech she made earlier this week.

Patal said: "I have a message to those who seek to disrupt our enforcement officers – they should think about whether their actions may be preventing murderers, rapists, high-harm offenders from being removed from our communities and they should think long and hard about the victims of these crimes.

"We will not allow such disruption to prevail."

There has been no suggestion that the Kenmure Street men are guilty of significant offences.

In his letter Robertson called for a "more humane approach to immigration enforcement one which reflects the views and values of Scottish communities and does not involve the heavy-handed approach of raids which are disruptive to our communities, are inherently divisive, risk public health and take up valuable Police resources".

He wrote: "I know that you have highlighted the importance of public opinion and consent in relation to immigration enforcement activity.

"I am clear that we need democratic accountability and oversight of immigration including immigration enforcement. The events of 13 May were a clear articulation of the views of the community.

"I don’t consider inflammatory and divisive rhetoric suggesting that those taking action are protecting murderers, rapists and high profile offenders is helpful.

"We both know that it is inaccurate to suggest that all those subject to immigration enforcement have been linked to criminality."

Robertson said that Scottish Government welcomes people who come to Scotland to make a positive contribution to our communities, our public services and our economy and it's important to treat these people with "dignity, fairness and respect".

The minister stressed that the immigration raid in Pollokshields "failed that test" as it was in the heart of a community celebrating Eid and happened a day after the First Minister warned of an upsurge of COVID-19 cases in the South Side of Glasgow.

He went on: "It created an unnecessary situation requiring a significant Police presence to ensure public safety.

"Clearly there will be some cases where swift action needs to be taken to remove individuals who present a risk but as the events at Kenmure Street showed, individuals facing deportation are often valued members of communities they have been part of for many years."