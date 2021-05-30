I LOVE watching my little seedling tomato plants mature. My sister grew them from seed and gave me them to tend in my little garden greenhouse.

Laura’s been busy too, meticulously nursing a whole host of tiny flowers in her nursery pots, baskets and borders.

Our wonderment at nature’s stages from embryonic to maturity is both compelling and rewarding.

I have, however, a very different feeling about the steady growth of the tiny little lesion that was spotted five weeks ago following an MRI brain scan. It was too small then to treat, so was left to grow in my head until big enough to safely target and treat.

Last week, my latest MRI scan showed this third lesion is now big enough to zap. It also showed the first two tumours already treated are continuing to shrink.

But, there was another bit of news … just visible now was a fourth lesion. This is new. In another part of the brain … a tiny dot looming large with threat and menace that leaves both myself and Laura immediately wide eyed, silent and afraid.

This fourth one will be treated alongside lesion three – I have responded well to radiotherapy already so there’s no reason not to expect the same again this time, according to my consultant.

But, if more keep appearing then the targeted approach may be replaced with “whole brain” radiotherapy – less powerful and more frequent doses in an attempt to prevent their arrival anywhere in my brain.

This is a difficult discussion to have as I’ve now done some research and know how much safer and successful the targeted stereotactic radiosurgery is compared to whole brain radiotherapy.

Then I remind myself: “I know this is terminal. I know the end result already – just not the timing.”

There is a treatment planned and that means more time. There is confidence this treatment will work, just like last time. Yes, there is a chance more tumours will appear in the brain. There’s also a chance they won’t – at least for a while yet.

My chest remains clear so chemotherapy and immunotherapy are keeping things at bay below the neck-line for now.

Our resolve strengthens once more as we spend some time with our oncology and neurology consultants. We can only deal with what is right in front of us, we all agree. We are ready to deal with that and we’ll deal with whatever comes next too.

For a while the wind is knocked right out of our sails but now we’re both out in the garden again – tending our fruit and plants and anticipating a healthy summer harvest with hope in our hearts.

Ally McLaws is a freelance specialist in powerful writing, business marketing and reputation management. See the full range of services on offer and view all previous back issues of this column at: www.mclawsconsultancy.com