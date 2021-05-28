Business leaders have welcomed plans to provide a mid-week update on Glasgow's Covid restrictions.

Glasgow is to remain in Level 3 for at least a week but the First Minister is expected to clarify the position on Wednesday, in a change to the usual briefing arrangements.

The Scottish Government has also confirmed that additional funding has been made available to Glasgow City Council to provide more support for businesses in hospitality and leisure in Glasgow, with grants ranging from £250 to £750 per week.

Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Scotland Policy Chair, Andrew McRae, said: “Glasgow businesses are getting used to these weekly Friday disappointments.

"This one is all the more galling because it looks like Monday will see Glasgow basking in the sort of gloriously sunny Bank Holiday that could have helped small hospitality operators recoup some of their losses.

“The First Minister did suggest there might be light at the end of the tunnel next week – and breaking the Friday-for-Monday announcement cycle will give business owners a little more notice.

"It’s very difficult to run a business, or plan your family finances, when you need to tune into the lunchtime news on a Friday to find out if you’ll be working on the Monday.

“The businesses and employees hardest hit by these ongoing restrictions need proper support now.

"The Glasgow hospitality industry was given two days to scrap their re-opening plans.

"But even now, after two weeks, we still don’t have adequate financial support measures in place. That needs remedied as a matter of urgency.”