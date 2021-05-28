Business leaders in Scotland's largest city has said the decision to remain under level three restrictions will be"devastating" for sectors already reeling under the costs of of the pandemic.

Liz Cameron OBE, Chief Executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said many were counting on the extra income from the bank holiday weekend, only to see their hopes dashed as Glasgow will remain the only area in Scotland under tougher rules.

Nicola Sturgeon has announced there will be no change to the city's coronavirus restrictions as cases are remain "uncomfortably high", although a decision will be made next week when the picture becomes clearer.

The level three restrictions mean people are not allowed to meet in each other's homes, and pubs and restaurants are not able to sell alcohol indoors.

Many Glasgow business owners say they are struggling to survive after spending 270 days under tough restrictions, and have criticised the Scottish government for not giving them more financial support.

Ms Cameron said theere had been "anxious businesses" across Scotland waiting to hear the news, as well as prospective day trippers and tourists.

The hospitality trade has had to adapt

The business chief said: "The impact of this extended closure will be even more devastating for crisis hit businesses in Glasgow, as many were looking forward to opening their doors to take advantage of the upcoming bank holiday on Monday.

“We need government at both Holyrood and Westminster to now step in to provide a level of meaningful financial support if we are to save jobs and livelihoods."

Ms Cameron added that there were "glimmers of hope" offered by the vaccination programme and expanded test and protect effort.

She said: "We seem to be going in the right direction as far as the health harms are concerned but the economic harms are just as critical.

"We hope that the review promised next week will bring a decision to enable Glasgow to move down into Level 2, allowing businesses to plan ahead and fully welcome consumers and tourists back.”

Andrew McRae, Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Scotland Policy Chair, said: the decision to keep Glasgow in level three was "galling".

He said: “Glasgow businesses are getting used to these weekly Friday disappointments. This one is all the more galling because it looks like Monday will see Glasgow basking in the sort of gloriously sunny Bank Holiday that could have helped small hospitality operators recoup some of their losses.

“The First Minister did suggest there might be light at the end of the tunnel next week – and breaking the Friday-for-Monday announcement cycle will give business owners a little more notice.

"It’s very difficult to run a business, or plan your family finances, when you need to tune into the lunchtime news on a Friday to find out if you’ll be working on the Monday."

Mr McRae added: “The businesses and employees hardest hit by these ongoing restrictions need proper support now. The Glasgow hospitality industry was given two days to scrap their re-opening plans.

"But even now, after two weeks, we still don’t have adequate financial support measures in place. That needs remedied as a matter of urgency.”

Stephen Montgomery, of the Scottish Hospitality Group said he beleived the restrictions were unnecessary.

He said: "All that’s going to happen is people will continue to travel outside Glasgow city centre, further spreading the virus. We already know that’s happening.

"So, if things are really that bad that there needs to be this continued lockdown, then this is a counter-productive move and makes no sense as far as the government’s policy is concerned."

Mr Montgomery added: "We firmly believe the approach based on case numbers is largely irrelevant now. It’s admissions and other hospital data that should be used and it’s great to see that those are remaining at a very low level.

"With the vaccine roll-out and all the preventative measures that the government has had us put in place, it should be possible to remove Glasgow from these unfair restrictions now.

"It is quite staggering to think that the plan for the fan zone at Glasgow Green is in full swing, but here we have a situation where Scottish Government thinks that keeping Glasgow City in level 3 and throwing hospitality businesses a pitiful £750 per week is acceptable."



