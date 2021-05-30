How do we know aliens aren’t walking about among us?

It’s a question that the Provost of Falkirk, Billy Buchanan, pictured right, has repeatedly asked of prime ministers and governments. It doesn’t seem such a silly question now that the former US president Barack Obama has confirmed that he has seen footage and records of unexplainable aerial phenomena apparently rewriting the laws of physics.

He told CBS TV about these objects that “we don’t know exactly what they are, we can’t explain how they moved, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern. And so, you know, I think that people still take seriously trying to investigate and figure out what that is”.

The renewed interest in UFOs and aliens comes just days before the US defence and intelligence agencies are due to deliver a report on these mysterious sightings. It is likely to grudgingly admit to the possibility that we have been visited by extraterrestrials. It will be published at the beginning of next month and while it is likely to be hedged with caveats and doubts, it’s likely to conclude that intelligent beings with transportation far in advance of our own can’t be ruled out.

The report was instigated by the Florida Republican senator Marco Rubio when he was acting Senate intelligence committee chair last year. He asked the then-director of national intelligence and the Secretary of Defense to provide an unclassified report by next month.

“Anything that enters an airspace that’s not supposed to be there is a threat,” Rubio said.

In January, a website that archives declassified government documents, the Black Vault, published thousands of declassified CIA documents on UFOs.

In August last year, the Pentagon resurrected a programme to collect and analyse information on mystery objects, and encouraged military members to report strange encounters to the task force.

Luis Elizondo was part of the Pentagon’s earlier version of this group, the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), from 2010 to 2017.

He told the US programme 60 Minutes that while there were simple explanations for some sightings, others were inexplicable and baffled physics. “Is it some sort of new type of cruise missile technology that China has developed?” h asked.

Elizondo added: “Is it some sort of high-altitude balloon that’s conducting reconnaissance? Ultimately when you have exhausted all those what ifs and you’re still left with the fact that this is in our airspace and it’s real, that’s when it becomes compelling, and that’s when it becomes problematic.”

And in March, John Ratcliffe, Donald Trump’s former intelligence director, said the forthcoming report would reveal there have been “a lot more” sightings of UFOs than have been made public.

Falkirk Triangle

THERE could hardly be more sightings than in the so-called Falkirk Triangle, which stretches from the small town of Bonnybridge, where Buchanan is a councillor, east to Fife and then back to Stirling. There are about 300 sightings a year which, if you are a cynic, almost amounts to mass hysteria.

The first sighting was in 1992 when a local businessman called James Walker was driving from Falkirk to Bonnybridge. He pulled up his car as a bright, star-shaped obstacle was blocking his path, hovering over the road, before it shot off at incredible speed. Others have claimed to have been kidnapped and examined by aliens before being returned. But why Bonnybridge? Is it some interstellar interchange, or is the Falkirk Triangle a window into another dimension?

Given the number of craft spotted, the council should impose some kind of congestion charge, although enforcement might be problematic.

Allegations of kidnapping by aliens are not so unusual. In 1983, the writer Michael Shermer, who wrote the Skeptic column for Scientific American and was no ufologist, was cycling along a lonely rural road in Nebraska.

He describes what happened: “A large craft with bright lights overtook me and forced me to the side of the road.

“Alien beings exited the craft and abducted me for 90 minutes, after which time I found myself back on the road with no memory of what transpired inside the ship. I can prove that this happened because I recounted it to a film crew shortly afterward.”

He had been cycling for 83 straight hours, 1,259 miles in the opening days of the 3,100-mile nonstop transcontinental Race Across America. He was exhausted and when his support crew in a motor home flashed lights and him urging him to take a break, in a hallucinogenic state they became transformed into aliens, in which memories of the 1960s television series The Invaders were incorporated into his waking dream.

“But at the time the experience was real, and that’s the point. The human capacity for self-delusion is boundless, and the effects of belief are overpowering,” he said.

Numerous theories

VARIOUS studies have suggested that neuropsychological theories, particularly sleep paralysis and temporal lobe sensitivity, could explain claims of alien abduction. Sleep paralysis is a feeling of being conscious but unable to move, which occurs when someone passes between the stages of wakefulness and sleep.

Temporal lobe sensitivity is a theory that suggests the temporal lobes of some people’s brains are more vulnerable to influence from low-level magnetic frequencies and that increased activity can explain paranormal experiences such as alien abduction.

This does not explain how two people could hold the same imagined abduction, like Garry Wood and his friend Colin Wright who were driving along the A70 between Edinburgh and Tarbrax in 1992.

The journey should have taken 30 minutes – but they turned up an hour-and-a-half late. Under hypnosis, Wood recalled being scooped up into disc-shaped craft and examined by a 6ft-plus alien with a large head and dark eyes with a long, slender neck, very slim shoulders and waist. A hoax? A far-fetched excuse?

It certainly can’t explain footage, taken by civil aircraft and the military, of objects in the sky travelling at speeds unattainable by earthly machines, or hand-break turning in the sky defying the laws of physics.

In a laboratory at Glasgow University, Professor Leroy (Lee) Cronin and his colleagues have come up with a new theory – that the study of complex molecules holds the secret to discovering aliens. In a paper published this month in Nature Communications, he and his team describe their “assembly theory”, a new way of quantifying molecular complexity, which can be used to determine if a molecule required a biological system to create it.

He said: “It’s based on the idea that only living systems can produce complex molecules that could not form randomly in any abundance. This allows us to sidestep the problem of defining life – instead we focus on the complexity of the chemistry.”

In tandem with Nasa, the Glasgow team is trying to make new life detection instruments which could be sent on missions to discover alien life. They could kick off in Bonnybridge!

They point out that assembly theory “relies on molecular complexity alone, the life detection process is agnostic, with no assumptions that alien life will be chemically similar to life on Earth”.

As Mr Spock almost said: “It’s life Jim, but not as we know it.”

Perhaps we will know more when the US report is published.