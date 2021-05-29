CCTV images of seventeen people have been released in connection with "large scale disturbance" in George Square during Rangers fans title celebrations.
Police Scotland are continuing to investigate incidents of disorder that took place in and around George Square on Saturday, May 15.
READ MORE: Do the facts back up claims that Scotland is sectarian with an anti-Catholic bias?
Officers believe those in the images below may be able to assist with their enquiries.
Police are urging anyone with any information to contact them via 101 quoting incident number 1048 of Saturday, May 15 2021.
Alternatively, information can also be submitted here. Anyone submitting information can choose to do so anonmously.
Information can also be given anonmously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
It comes as we reported yesterday that two further arrests had been made following the disorder at George Square two weeks ago.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.