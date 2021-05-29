The Australian government has said it considers the incarceration of a Chinese-Australian writer who has been tried in Beijing for alleged espionage a case of arbitrary detention.

Yang Hengjun faced a closed trial on Thursday. The court deferred its verdict to a later date.

"Given our enduring concerns about this case, including the lack of detail as to the charges and the investigation made available to Dr Yang and to Australia, we consider this to be an instance of arbitrary detention of an Australian citizen," Australia's foreign minister Marise Payne said in a statement.

Australia first warned its citizens of the risk of arbitrary detention if they visited China in a travel advisory in July last year.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade advised that Chinese "authorities have detained foreigners because they're 'endangering national security'," adding that Australians may also be at risk.

The Chinese Embassy in Australia dismissed the warning as "ridiculous" and "disinformation".

Australian Embassy officials visited Mr Yang in detention on Friday and gave assurances that Australia stood by him and his family "at this very difficult time", Ms Payne said.

It was the 20th consular visit since Mr Yang was taken into custody on arrival in China in January 2019.

Ambassador Graham Fletcher was denied entry to the court on Thursday.

The trial comes at a time of deteriorating relations between the two countries, brought on by Chinese retaliation against Australian legislation against covert foreign interference in its domestic politics, the exclusion of telecommunications giant Huawei from Australia's 5G phone network, and calls for an independent investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 outbreak first detected in China in late 2019.

Beijing has essentially suspended all but the most routine contacts between the sides, while state media and the foreign ministry routinely attack Australia as adopting anti-Chinese policies at the behest of the United States, China's main geopolitical rival.