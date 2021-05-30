Linda Bauld, professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, has said June 21 is “too early” to lift coronavirus restrictions in England.

She told Sky News: “I really think that it is too early to be charging ahead. I would like to see several more weeks’ data.”

She said the planned date is “very ambitious”, adding: “The 21st of June is very soon and I think to avoid more preventable deaths… we really need to be cautious at the current time.”

She added that lessons needed to be learned from Dominic Cummings’ evidence to MPs on the UK Government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “A lot of things he said about decisions that were taken that could have prevented such a big second wave, things we should have learned around travel, around ventilation, around moving cautiously, protecting particular groups – we’re still not necessarily being that cautious and using that evidence.

“So I think some of what he said we really do need to learn from, not in a future public inquiry next year, but learn from now.”

She also questioned the Prime Minister’s former chief adviser’s criticism of behavioural scientists – including on the Independent Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviours (SPI-B) – where he claimed there were warnings of behavioural fatigue in compliance with lockdown measures.

Ms Bauld said: “That didn’t come from my colleagues on SPI-B.”

She said the levels of compliance from the public had been “truly astonishing”.

Appearing on LBC, Dr Mike Tildesley, from the University of Warwick and a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M) Government advisory panel, was asked if the country was on track to reopen by that date.

Speaking in a personal capacity he said: “I think at the moment there’s quite a lot of uncertainty around that.

“We are starting to see signs of course that cases are going up, but at the moment we’re still obviously reporting hospital admissions and deaths at very low levels.”

He highlighted there can be a delay of a week or two between case increases and hospital admissions possibly rising, but said the country was in “a very different place” to where it was in January.

He said scientists had “an awful lot of work to do” to analyse data on the link between cases and hospital admissions, while bearing in mind the situation with the Indian variant, to give evidence to the Government.

Dr Tildesley added: “I think there’s still an awful lot of uncertainty… that needs to be resolved over the next couple of weeks before the Government make that decision.”

Also appearing on Sky News, Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi confirmed the Government was considering whether coronavirus jabs should be compulsory for NHS staff.

“It’s absolutely the right thing and it would be incumbent on any responsible government to have the debate, to do the thinking as to how we go about protecting the most vulnerable by making sure that those who look after them are vaccinated.

“There is precedent for this, obviously surgeons get vaccinated for hepatitis B, so it’s something that we are absolutely thinking about.”

He added that the World Health Organisation investigation must be able to fully investigate the origins of the pandemic.

He said: "I think it’s really important that the WHO is allowed to conduct its investigation unencumbered into the origins of this pandemic and that we should leave no stone unturned to understand why – not only because of the current pandemic that has swept the world but also for future-proofing the world’s capability to deal with pandemics.”

Earlier today, British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) chief executive Emma McClarkin called on the Government to provide advance notice to businesses if restrictions are to remain after June 21.

Ms McClarkin said Whitehall had to “stick to its road map”.

“We need the Government to stick to its road map of removing those restrictions by the 21st of June if we want to see the great British pub really begin its recovery,” she told BBC Breakfast.

“What I need to say is June 21 is absolutely critical to the recovery of the sector. Recovery day only starts when the restrictions are removed.

“If the Government does leave any lingering restrictions in play then they really need to give us advance notice of that and it needs to talk seriously about financial compensation.

“But right now we are asking the Government to stick to their road map.”