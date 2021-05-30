Pizza Express is facing a backlash after cutting the share of tips available to staff through card payments.

According to the Unite union workers risk losing an average of £2,000 a year after their share of tips paid via credit and debit cards or the company’s app.

The amount was reduced when Pizza Express reopened from 70% to 50%.

One worker told the Observer: “My wages have nosedived. The reality is everybody I’m working with is on minimum wage – so that is council tax or a dental bill.”

Another added:“These were all things that kept us afloat while getting the minimum wage.

“The reality is [waiting staff] have to rely on tips. When we signed the contract that was the understanding. We are not arguing that chefs and cleaners don’t contribute to service but we agreed to certain terms.”

Card tips at Pizza Express are managed via a “tronc” in which a committee of staff members decide on how they are allocated.

Pizza Express said the decisions of the tronc committee were “entirely employee-led” despite claims that the members of the committee had not been elected bys taff and that no minutes of the meeting were available.

A spokesperson for Pizza Express said the decision to change tips was made in February last year and stated thta kitchen staff had recent been given a pay increase. They said: “The UK went into lockdown in March 2020 and our restaurants closed before this could be implemented. The committee decided instead to implement it from 17 May 2021, as restaurants reopened again.”

The Unite trade union’s national officer for hospitality, Dave Turnbull, said: “It was only a few months ago that Pizza Express fired 2,500 loyal employees instead of registering them on the job retention scheme. Now the company is seeking to hire 1,000 workers, a process made more difficult by sector-wide labour shortages.

“Rather than pay kitchen workers competitive wages to attract applications, Pizza Express is boosting back-of-house pay by depriving its minimum-wage waiting staff of their hard-earned tips, which form a substantial part of their income.”