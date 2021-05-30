Egypt and Israel are holding high-level talks in both countries on Sunday to shore up a fragile truce between Israel and the Hamas militant group, and rebuild the Gaza Strip after a punishing 11-day war that left much of the seaside enclave in ruins.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry was meeting with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi, who landed in Cairo on Sunday.

It was the first public visit by an Israeli foreign minister in over a decade, according to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

The Israeli Embassy in Cairo said on Twitter that Mr Ashkenazi's visit is the first for a top Israeli diplomat since 2008.

It said the two ministers would discuss topics including the ceasefire and the release of Israeli soldiers and citizens being held by Hamas.

Meanwhile, Egypt's intelligence chief Abbas Kamel flew to Tel Aviv for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian officials in Ramallah, an Egyptian official said.

The official said Mr Kamel would discuss with Mr Netanyahu and the Palestinian Authority how to rebuild Gaza. Mr Kamel is then expected to meet with Hamas leaders in Ramallah.

The discussions with Israeli officials are also expected to touch on a set of measures that would allow materials, electricity and fuel into the territory, as well as the possible expansion of the maritime space allowed for Gaza fishermen, the official said.

"The role of the Palestinian Authority is central in the talks," he said. "Egypt is seeking to have it deeply involved in the reconstruction process."

The 11-day war killed more than 250 people, mostly Palestinians, and caused heavy destruction in the impoverished coastal territory.

Preliminary estimates have put the damage in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Egypt was key in mediating a deal between the two sides.