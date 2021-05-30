The weekend's newspapers take in the SNP-Green pact, Dominic Cummings and the unanswered questions about the origins of the pandemic. This is our pick of Sunday's editorials.

Sunday Times - Alex Massie

"Cop 26 is in some places now considered an additional reason for bringing the Scottish Green party into, or at least into formal alliance with, the Scottish Government.

"Doing so will, it is said, bolster Nicola Sturgeon's environmental credentials which, if true, must cast her present credentials in a most unflattering light.

"If handing Patrick Harvie or Lorna Slater a junior ministerial position transforms these credentials they must be much flimsier than even I might think them.

"In truth the advantages of a "co-operation" agreement between the SNP and the Greens lie elsewhere and have little to do with environmentalism.

"The appeal of such an arrangement for the nationalists is obvious: they will have the votes to pass legislation wihtout having to consult with the Greens (or anyone else) on a case-by-case basis."

Telegraph - Janet Daley

"Dominic Cummings's extraordinary performance last week will have achieved two significant results.

"Matt Hancock, is for the moment, almost entirely unsackable. To remove him now would vindicate that judgement, giving credence to Mr Cumming's other pronouncement that the Prime Minister was 'unfit for office'. The final lifting of restrictions scheduled for June 21 is almost certainly unstoppable.

"These consequences are presumably the opposite of what Mr Cummings would have wanted, which only goes to show how overrated his tactical skills have been.

"What has become starkly horrendously visible is the damage caused by lockdown [to] a whole cohort of school pupils, including a swathe of disadvantaged children, whose life chances may never recover.

"This is what we need to talk about now, not who said what to whom a year ago and who was in the room".

"As I write today, the usual scientific suspects on the Today programme, are issuing terrible warnings, not just about the Indian variant but about an even newer variant arriving from Egypt via Thailand."

Mail on Sunday - David Davis

"The Mail on Sunday was the first mainstream newspaper to raise the prospect that the virus could have leaked from a Chinese laboratory and has pursued the story relentlessly ever since - in the face of stonewalling from the Beijing regime and from sections of the global scientific establishment.

"Now finally, the rest of the world is catching up.

"Last week the Wall Street Journal published evidence from a US intelligence report revealing that three workers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology had fallen ill with Covid-like symptoms as early as November 2019.

"It is a potentially devastating insight into the real origins of the virus and true timescale of its spread."