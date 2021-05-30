Police are hunting for a man said to have had a gun in a Dundee street.
Officers were called to Albert Street at around 1.30pm on Saturday to a report of a man with a handgun.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers attended and there were no injuries and inquiries are currently ongoing to trace the person responsible.
“Anyone with any information surrounding the incident, or if you were on Albert Street around this time, please get in contact with police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1953 of 29/05/21.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.