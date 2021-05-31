A woman has been charged in connection with an incident near Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow on the day of Rangers’ title victory.
On Friday, Police Scotland released a CCTV image in connection with an incident near to the football stadium on May 15.
It showed a blonde woman holding a can with her arm raised in the air.
A 28-year-old woman has now been arrested and charged and will appear in court at a later date.
Police Scotland said its inquiry into disorder in Glasgow, which followed Rangers’ last game of their victorious Scottish Premiership season, is ongoing.
A total of 30 arrests have been made in relation to events in George Square and one from near Ibrox.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.