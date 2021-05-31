IT'S no wonder people once thought the Corryvreckan whirpool was controlled by a sea witch. The gulf can seem a fickle stretch of water. There are times, on a slack tide, when strong swimmers can traverse the calm stretch and divers visit, briefly, the undersea features beneath, and others when it rages, reminding us of why it is one of Britain’s most dangerous diving waters. A documentary team once threw a mannequin, wearing a lifejacket and with depth gauge attached. It was spat up miles away, its lifejacket torn, pockets full of gravel, having been dragged along the bottom, with a depth gauge reading of 262m.

But, of course, the whirlpool has its rhyme and reason. It’s a tidal phenomenon, there and then not, suddenly bubbling up in the waters between Jura and Scarba, turning into a fierce maelstrom on a spring tide. In stormy weather the roar of the whirpool can be heard ten to twenty miles away.