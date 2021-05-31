An Ayrshire primary school has closed for a week after a number of of Covid-19 were confirmed.
St Andrew's Primary School in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, will remain closed until Monday, June 7 after the cases were confirmed on Monday, May 31.
Children and staff who may have had contact with the confirmed cases have been told to self-isolate and book a test.
READ MORE: Covid LIVE: Lockdown easing update due this week as cases rise
The St Andrew’s Early Childhood Centre remains open.
Teachers were able to identify the Covid cases as a result of rapid test kits.
Lynne McNiven, director of public health, said: "The outbreak in St Andrew’s Primary School continues to be supported through regular conversations between Education leads within East Ayrshire Council and the NHS Ayrshire & Arran’s Health Protection team.
READ MORE: Coronavirus Glasgow: ‘Drastic’ fall in vaccine appointment no-shows at Hydro arena
"We cannot comment directly on transmission of the virus in the wider community.
"However schools are part of our communities and as such when cases are identified within school settings there may be a link with the places and people who live in the nearby area.
"To respect and maintain patient confidentiality it is not possible to release any further information at this time."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.