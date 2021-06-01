Nicola Sturgeon is due to give an update to parliament on the latest Covid restrictions in Scotland.

The nation is continuing to follow a route map out lockdown, with the First Minister due to give an update to the Scottish Parliament on much of the country potentially moving move to Level 1.

Here's how to watch and everything you need to know.

When is Nicola Sturgeon's update?

Nicola Sturgeon is due to give a Covid update on Tuesday, June 1st in the Scottish Parliament.

What time is Nicola Sturgeon's Covid update?

The statement will begin shortly after 2:15pm.

What is the First Minister expected to outline?

In her update, Nicola Sturgeon is expected to announce whether the majority of mainland Scotland can move to Level One of the Government’s road map for easing lockdown.

She will also likely give an overview of the current state of play in the battle against Covid-19 as well as the vaccination programme.

READ MORE: Coronavirus Glasgow: ‘Drastic’ fall in vaccine appointment no-shows at Hydro arena

It is unknown if she will give an update on Glasgow moving from Level Three to Level Two however, a decision was expected by Wednesday at the latest.

On Monday, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said that it was likely that a number of locations would remain in Level Two amid an increase in cases.

He told the BBC "It may not be the entire country moving to Level One.

"I think people would understand where there are still rising case numbers, where there is rising test positivity and if people are getting severely ill and hospitalised with the new variant then it may be that parts of the country would move to Level One, but in other parts of the country we decide to keep in Level Two."

There has also been an increase in cases in Edinburgh with an increase in the new variant B.1617.

READ MORE: Covid Scotland: Which lockdown restrictions could change after Nicola Sturgeon's update?

How to watch Nicola Sturgeon's Covid update

Nicola Sturgeon will be addressing MSPs and the announcement will be screened on the Scottish Parliament TV, social media, and on BBC Scotland.

BBC Scotland are showing a news special from 2:15pm.

Scotland was scheduled to go to Level 1 on June 7th.

READ MORE: Covid LIVE: Lockdown easing update due this week as cases rise

What changes in Level One?

Restrictions on indoor and outdoor socialisation are eased further in Level One, with up to six people from three households permitted to stay overnight in each other’s homes and bars, pubs and restaurants able to serve alcoholic drinks until 11pm.

Up to eight people from up to three households can socialise indoors in a public place and up to 12 people from 12 households can socialise outdoors.

In terms of outdoor events, up to 1,000 seated spectators or 500 standing will be allowed to attend.