There have been 490 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there has been 1 new death in the same period.
Of the 12,353 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 4.2% were positive.
8 people were in intensive care as a result of Covid-19 yesterday, with 110 in hospital.
Yesterday, 526 new cases were reported, with no new deaths.
It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – now stands at 7,669.
3,251,138 people have received the first dose of the covid vaccination and 2,044,253 have received their second dose
Today the Health Secretary said there has been a “drastic” decrease in the number of people failing to turn up for their coronavirus vaccine appointments at SSE Hydro arena in Glasgow.
He said: “Unfortunately the weekend before there was a large number of ‘did not attends’ at the Hydro.
“On Thursday and Friday certainly the data that came through to me that was verified certainly show that the numbers of ‘did not attends’ have drastically fallen, which is positive.
Tomorrow, the First Minister is due to update the Scottish Parliament on the move to Level 1 on Tuesday.
