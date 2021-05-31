Nicola Sturgeon is due to elaborate on changes to lockdown restrictions for the majority of mainland Scotland tomorrow.

The roadmap out of Covid-19 restrictions set June 7 as a date for a move from Level 2 to Level 1.

Speaking during a coronavirus briefing on Friday, the First Minister said: "I am planning to confirm on Tuesday to Parliament whether, and to what extent, that move will proceed – and the issue I’ve just talked about is one of the issues that will influence that decision."

Meanwhile, Glasgow might move into Level 2 from Friday if hospitalisation remains stable.

What can we expect from Nicola Sturgeon's statement?





Covid-19 cases across Scotland have been rising across the past few weeks, reaching the highest daily number since March 25 on Friday with 641 cases.

A "key factor" in the increase in cases has been the new April-02 variant which may account for half of the current cases.

However, it is hoped the Covid-19 vaccine will "weaken the link between rising case numbers and significantly rising cases of serious illness and death".

The First Minister added on Friday: "If we see a significant reduction in the health harms of Covid, even as case numbers rise, then hopefully that will allow us to change our approach because we’ll be able to rely on other public health measures – rather than blanket restrictions – to keep outbreaks under control."

Tomorrow, Ms Sturgeon will provide the exact details of the changes to the lockdown restrictions expected on Monday, June 7.

If the planned move into Level 1 restrictions goes ahead, here is what will change for the majority of mainland Scotland.

What will change in Level 1 restrictions?

Pubs, restaurants, and cafes

Level 1 would see work hours for hospitality extended to 11pm. Groups of eight from three household can meet inside the premises, while outdoors allowances is bumped to groups of 12 from unlimited households.

Leisure, stadiums and events

Only nightclubs and adult entertainment venue must still remain shut in Level 1. Indoor amateur performing arts activities are also permitted.

Stadiums and venues can open with a max capacity of 200 indoors, 1000 outdoors seating, and 500 outdoors freestanding.

Indoor and outdoor socialising

The number of people who can socialise in a public place increases to eight people from six in Level 2. The number of household which can interact at one time remains at three.

Only six people from up to three households may socialise indoors.

A total of 12 people from different household can meet outdoors in Level 1.

Sports and exercise

There would be no changes to sports and exercise. In Levels 1 and 2, the only activity not allowed is indoor adult contact sports.

Weddings and funerals

The number of people allowed at weddings and funerals will increase to 100, from 50 in Level 2 and 3.

Travel

People living in Level 0-2 areas can travel without restrictions but they must not travel to Level 3 or 4 areas unless they have a permitted reason.

Public transport

You should continue to active travel (walk, run, cycle, wheel) where possible and avoid car sharing with people outside of your extended household.

Face coverings compulsory on public transport and, due to limited capacity, if you are using public transport then plan ahead.

Should I still work from home?

You are encouraged to work from home where possible.

Hospital and care home visits

​Hospital patients may receive support from two visitors in Level 1 restrictions.

For care homes, the recommended minimum is two visits per week, one person at a time.

What can I do in Level 2 restrictions?

Here is what you can do currently if your area is in Level 2.

With Glasgow possibly entering Level 2 restrictions this week, here is what will change for the city.

Can I meet people inside my home?

Yes but the maximum number of people who can meet indoors socially in a home is six which can be from three households, including for overnight stays.

Social distancing rules do not need to be followed.

Can I get a pint or a meal indoors?

Yes. Indoors it will be six adults from three households in an indoor public place like a café, pub or restaurant.

Outdoors eight people from eight households will be allowed.

Under 12s do not count towards the total number of people or households meeting outside but do count towards household numbers indoors.

Am I allowed to go to the shops?

Yes, all non-essential shops will be open for business so you will be able to head to your favourite retailers.

Can I travel around Scotland?

Yes, you will be able to travel anywhere across Scotland and the UK.

However, as lockdown levels change, people in Level 3 must not enter Levels 0-2 or Level 4 area unless for a permitted reason.

Can I go on holiday?

Staycations will be permitted with travel restrictions lifted and tourist accommodation will reopen.

However, socialising rules must still apply.

International travel is also allowed in 12 green list areas.

It will be part of a traffic lights system, similar to that in England, and will come into effect on May 17.

Countries are to be classified as green, amber and red and a review will take place every four weeks.

Will bars, restaurants and cafes be open?

Yes, restaurants, cafés, pubs and bars can open indoors until 22:30 with two-hour pre-booked slots.

They can open outdoors within local licensing conditions for the consumption of food and alcoholic drinks.

The maximum number of people you can meet indoors in a restaurant, café, pub or bar is six which can be from up to three separate households.

The maximum number of people you can meet outdoors in a restaurant, café, pub or bar is eight which can be from up to eight separate households.

Takeaway service will also continue to be open.

Am I able to go to the gym?

Yes, gyms and indoor sports facilities including swimming pools and leisure centres will be open for individual exercise.

Personal training and coaching are also permitted,

Group activity will be permitted for under 18s.

Can I play contact sports?

Yes, all organised outdoor sports are allowed provided appropriate safety measures are followed.

Indoor contact sports are not permitted, except for professional sport.

Will cinemas be open?

Yes, small seated indoor events are permitted with a maximum of 100 people. This includes theatres, bingo halls, music venues, comedy clubs, amusement arcades and casinos.

Guidance is being produced which may allow higher capacities to be agreed with the local authority/Scottish Government depending on the event.

Can I see my friends and family?

Yes, groups of eight people from eight households will be allowed.

It is worth noting that under 12s do not count towards restricted numbers or households outdoors.

Can I go into stadiums and attend events?

Yes. Outdoor seated and open space events are advised to operate with a maximum capacity of 500 people.

Outdoor grouped standing events are advised to operate with a maximum capacity of 250 people.

Small seated indoor events are advised to operate with a maximum of 100 people.

Can I take public transport?

You should continue to active travel (walk, run, cycle, wheel) where possible and avoid car sharing with people outside of your extended household.

Face coverings compulsory on public transport and, due to limited capacity, if you are using public transport then plan ahead.

What about childcare?

Nurseries, childminders and regulated school-age childcare providers are open with standard protective measures are in place.

Informal childcare such as family and friends are permitted.

Can my child take part in after school activities?

Yes, but it will be subject to guidance.

Can zoos and tourist attractions reopen?

Yes, all visitors centres can reopen for business.

Should I still work from home?

You are encouraged to work from home where possible.

Can I visit people in the hospital?

Yes, but the recommended family support from at least one visitor per patient.

Am I able to visit my loved ones in care homes?

Yes, however, the recommended minimum of two visits per week, one person at a time.

Can I get married?

Yes, and 50 people are allowed to attend the ceremony and the wedding reception. Alcohol is also permitted.

Am I allowed to attend a funeral?

A maximum of 50 people are allowed to attend a funeral service and alcohol is permitted.