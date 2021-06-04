Electrification is taking the car world by storm. With manufacturers facing ever-tougher targets and governments around the globe implementing laws on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars, battery-powered vehicles are really starting to surge in popularity.

As a result, we're seeing more of them hitting the market. A knock-on effect of this is that more EVs are entering the used car segment, meaning that if you fancy making the switch, there's no need to buy new. Let's take a look at some of the best options...

1. Nissan Leaf – £5,000

For a lot of people, whenever you mention an EV the Nissan Leaf springs to mind. This well-sized electric car has been on sale for quite some time, and has progressed and adapted as time's gone on. At the £5,000 mark, you'll be able to get a very early model. Though it won't offer the highest range, it'll provide a great entry point into the world of EVs.

2. Renault Twizy – £10,000

Fancy an EV that'll stand out from the crowd? Renault's look-at-me Twizy is one of the best ways to do it. It might not be the most practical option nor the strongest in terms of range – it'll do around 62 miles fully filled – but for city dwellers, it'll be a very appealing prospect. With its scissor doors and bug-like design, the Twizy will give even the most flamboyant of supercars a run for their money in terms of presence.

3. BMW i3 – £12,000

BMW's classy i3 has formed a core part of the firm's EV selection for a little while now and, up until the arrival of the iX3 later this year, has remained BMW's only fully electric model. It's aged remarkably well though, with used models showcasing the clever design and innovative interior that won it fans in the first place. At £12,000, you'll be able to grab a decent example with reasonable miles. With a range of around 160 miles, it's got more than enough in the 'tank' for most journeys.

4. Volkswagen e-Golf – £15,000

Prior to the introduction of Volkswagen's ID range of electric cars, the German firm's list of battery-powered vehicles was relatively short. One of the most prominent offerings was the e-Golf, an electric version of the firm's most popular hatch. Practical and well made, the e-Golf delivers everything people want from the regular car. A £15,000 budget will net a later model, bringing a range of around 186 miles.

5. Hyundai Ioniq Electric – £18,000

Hyundai has been pushing hard when it comes to electrification, with a variety of different battery-powered models hitting the market in recent years. The Ioniq Electric – also available as a hybrid and plug-in hybrid – has seen decent success, too, owing to its smart design and a range of around 174 miles. It's smart inside too, while offering great value-for-money thanks to a healthy amount of standard equipment.

6. Vauxhall Corsa-e – £20,000

Since becoming part of the PSA Group, Vauxhall has been through a transformative period. Though core products like the Astra remain, it's in cars like the Corsa and Mokka that showcase a new direction for the firm. The electric Corsa-e is easily one of the best new EVs on sale and, as a result, is one of the best second-hand options too. It has a range of up to 209 miles – one of the best around – and is packed with features too.

7. Peugeot e-2008 – £30,000

Much like Vauxhall, Peugeot is also undergoing a period of change underneath the PSA Group's measures. The e-2008 uses the same powertrain as the Corsa-e but brings it in a more practical, family-friendly SUV body style. You'll get 206 miles from a charge, while the e-2008's quirky looks really do help it to stand out.

8. Tesla Model 3 – £40,000

One of the biggest names in the EV business is Tesla. There's good reason for that too, as with the ever-controversial Elon Musk at the helm, barely a day goes by where the Californian-based firm isn't in the news. The Model 3 is Tesla's BMW 3 Series-rivalling car. At £40,000, you'll be able to net a standard-range model with low miles, capable of delivering up to 254 miles of range. You'll be able to use Tesla's excellent Supercharger network too.

9. Jaguar I-Pace – £50,000

Right at the top of today's budgets sits the Jaguar I-Pace. It's a large and roomy SUV with a high-tech interior, bringing a range of 292 miles between charges. As a do-all SUV, it's hard to beat. As Jaguar's first foray into the EV segment, the I-Pace is impressive to say the least.