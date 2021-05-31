A FORMER deputy leader of Scottish Labour has been dropped from Anas Sarwar’s frontbench during a shake-up of his shadow team.

Alex Rowley, who was the party’s deputy leader between 2015 to 2017, has lost his role as the party’s transport, infrastructure and connectivity spokesperson, a title handed to him by Mr Sarwar before the Holyrood election as party of his 'campaign cabinet'.

Monica Lennon, who was defeated by Mr Sarwar in the party’s leadership contest earlier this year, has been moved from economy and fair work spokesperson and given responsibility for net zero, energy and transport.

The party’s deputy leader, Jackie Baillie, will continue as the party’s health and social care spokesperson and has had Covid recovery added to her brief.

Mr Sarwar said his new-look team “brings together the best of the Labour movement” and will focus on pressing the case for a national recovery from the pandemic.

Michael Marra will continue as education spokesperson, while newly elected MSP Martin Whitfield becomes Labour’s spokesperson for children, young people, lifelong learning and youth employment.

Daniel Johnson continues as Mr Sarwar’s finance and economy spokesperson, Colin Smyth takes on the brief for economic development and rural affairs and Sarah Boyack is Labour’s new spokesperson for the constitution, external affairs and culture.

Pauline MacNeill has become Labour’s new justice spokesperson, moving on from her pre-election role as communities, local government and housing spokesperson.

Katy Clark has become Labour’s spokesperson for community safety and Paul Sweeney is the party’s new employment and public finance spokesperson.

Mark Griffin is Labour’s spokesperson for housing and local government and Pam Duncan-Glancey takes on the brief for social justice and social security.

Mercedes Villalba is Labour’s new shadow minister for environment and biodiversity and the party’s junior spokesperson for culture, Europe and international development is Foysol Choudhury.

Mr Sarwar said: “This is a team that brings together the best of the Labour movement with a focus on delivering a national recovery for the people of Scotland.

“I’m particularly delighted to welcome the new talents to the Labour group, they have already brought an energy and enthusiasm that continues to build on the sense of optimism from the election campaign.”

He added: "This team demonstrates a relentless focus on protecting lives and livelihoods and taking the bold action needed to build a fairer and more equal nation coming through this crisis.

"Scottish Labour, under my leadership, will work with anyone in the national interest where there is agreement, but we will not hesitate in pushing the government to go further when it is too timid and we will expose the government’s failures when they get it wrong.

“Across the country, Labour is focusing on what unites the people of Scotland and continuing to build the alternative to the SNP – if you want to be part of that journey join us.”