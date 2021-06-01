It’s hot – unusually so for May and particularly for a Scottish Bank Holiday, which is a time when those brave souls who do venture out in summer garb do it more in hope than expectation.

Tops off?

Just look around. It was a cool and wet May – some areas had had double their normal amount of rainfall after only a couple of weeks – but the month certainly went out with a bang. Glorious weather for most people over the weekend resulted in sun-worshipping on a grand scale, with parks and beer gardens full almost to capacity. The mercury hit 24 degrees Celsius on Sunday at Achnagart in Sutherland and yesterday’s Bank Holiday was also a stunner with Glasgow warmer than both Algiers and Istanbul. The mini-heatwave looks set to continue today, with temperatures forecast to hit 23 degrees Celsius in Glasgow in the late afternoon. Better stock up on the factor 30 sun-screen.

What’s going on?

The simple answer is high pressure, sitting off to the east of the UK and resolutely “in charge”, as the weather forecasters like to say. That makes for hot, settled weather and blue skies and can even drag in warmer air from the south.

Is it country-wide?

No, the west coast has been particularly blessed. For the last few days Edinburgh and other east coast locations have woken to a haar making those areas feel more Baltic than Bahamas, though the fog has tended to lift and the capital has seen some sustained spells of sunshine. That should continue today, though Dundee and Aberdeen are forecast to see highs only in the mid-teens.

Will it last?

Again, no. There’s rain forecast for later in the week and there will be a subsequent drop in temperature. But there is more good news: although August isn’t currently looking too good long-range forecasters predict more hot weather for Scotland in June and into July thanks to a series of what they’re calling ‘heat pulses’. Speaking to one tabloid newspaper, Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said: “Things are definitely looking up for the UK's weather in the coming weeks, with high pressure generally building.” His colleague Leon Brown of the Weather Channel said: “Six periods of heat pulses are forecast in this summer in Scotland … Each spell would last for up to five days and reach 24C above the 19C average high in Scotland – which is when people start saying ‘This is a heatwave’.”