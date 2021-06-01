AT just nine-years-old Heather Bryson is already showing signs of knowing just how to bring people together.

Her fundraising efforts last year reflected the spirit of lockdown as her home crafts idea helped Alzheimer Scotland at a much needed time.

However, now she is taking on her next challenge to pay homage to the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, whose family urged people to take on their own challenges, on what would have been his 101st birthday last month.

Heather is planning to bring together 100 care homes together across the country and beyond and will lead a virtual exercise class with hope of raising funds and awareness.

Her mother Deborah explained that bringing so many people together would be some effort and there wasn't enough time to arrange it in time to coincide with the Captain Tom challenge last month.

Mrs Bryson said: "There is a quite a bit of organising involved which Heather has been taking on, but we thought it would be better to have the challenge on June 11. We are not expecting people to donate to a specific charity. Instead we thought they could use this to raise funds for where ever they choose or just to take part for the fun and smiles."

They are still looking for more care homes to sign up and take part and Heather is doing all she can to raise awareness including making a You Tube video.

Heather, from Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire, hopes to be a mini Joe Wicks, catering for the older generation. Plans are to share the videos she has already made with care homes, day cares or individuals which will encourage people to participate in gentle exercise and rehydrate.

The sessions were specifically developed by NHS Physiotherapists for people living with dementia. Heather has completed live zoom sessions for care homes in England and currently arranging others in USA, Canada, Australia.

Heather would like to reach out to anyone who would benefit from the exercise videos or participating in a live session.

Heather, who attends Lenzie Meadow Primary School pupil, said: "I'm going to be like a mini Joe Wicks and lead a live stream chair exercise session so that the residents can become as fit as my personal hero Captain Tom. The covid crisis has been difficult for everyone especially people who live in care homes as they have not been able to see their loved ones."

The schoolgirl had been upcycling China tea cups and turned them into bird feeders. Through a facebook page, she sold the bird feeders to raise funds for Alzheimer Scotland, a cause close to both her and her mum. And she has raised more than £600 for the charity.

Heather Bryson, of Kirkintilloch, with her homemade tea cup bird feeders which raised funds for Alzheimers Scotland. Photo Gordon Terris.

She also wanted to make residents in care homes, perhaps separated from their families during lockdown, smile and made Lockdown Angels and as a thank you to staff.

Mrs Bryson added: "We lost my gran last year and it has been hard, but making the tea cup bird feeders has been lovely. We were even donated a China pattern similar to one my gran would have used so it has been quite sentimental.

"People have donated China which once belonged to their gran or mum and then have found it quite emotional when we have give them one back as a keepsake birdfeeder."

And this week her efforts were recognised with an award from East Dunbartonshire Voluntary Action for her commitment and contribution to volunteering.

To take part contact Heather through www.facebook.com/Lock-Down-Exercise-By-H-106998824802145