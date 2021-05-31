Bank Holiday Monday has been officially crowned the hottest day of the year so far, with the top temperature briefly recorded in Scotland

The Met Office said that the mercury peaked in Kinloss in Moray at 24.6C early in the afternoon, surpassing the previous high for 2021, which was set on March 30 at Kew Gardens in south-west London when the temperature hit 24.5C.

However, Kinloss was later pipped by North London, where a temperature of 24.8 was recorded. 

But it wasn't all sunshine for everyone, with Inverbervie in Aberdeenshire posting a chilly 8 degrees, thanks to a sea breeze and haar blanketing its part of the coast.   

People across the UK have been enjoying the arrival of summer weather with thousands flocking to beaches, lochs, parks and beauty spots. 

Portobello beach in Edinburgh proved popular with daytruppers out to enjoy the sunshine, with coronavirus restrictions allowing people outside of Glasgow  to travel. 

Portobello beach this morning

In England, Bournemouth beach in Dorset paif host to thousdands of sunseekers enjoying the Bank Holiday weather.  

And there is good news for the rest of the week, with the warm weather set to continue. 

A Met Office forecaster said: "It will be warm and sunny with plenty of dry weather until about Friday, with Wednesday likely to be the best day with temperatures possibly reaching 25 degrees away from the coast.

"Towards the end of the wek a weather front moves in to the southeast which could bring some short, sharp showers, but it will be mostly dry throughtout the week." 