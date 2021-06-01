THEY are a unique collection of vases hand-painted by some of Scotland’s leading contemporary artists and brought together in a one off exhibition.

More than 40 were displayed at the Glasgow Print Studio, in the Trongate last month, before going under the hammer to raise money for mental health charity, the Scottish Association for Mental Health.

As part of the Art in Mind initiative artist and organiser June Carey brought high profile artists together including David Mach, known for his large Big Heid sculptures along the M8, Celie Byrne, daughter of artist John Byrne, and Neil McPherson, who created their designs on blank ceramic vases.

Read more: Covid Scotland: Glasgow installs new seating and decking to help boost spaces for people

Now after bidding closed after three days, all 46 individual vases have been sold for more than £28,000. The online auction, led by James McNaught of auctioneers Lyon & Turnbull who gave their services for free, raised more than Ms Carey had imagined.

It wasn’t just artists, such as Adrian Wiszniewski, who were involved as Rebus author Ian Rankin submitted his own design based on a theme from one of his books. Both his Rankin’s and Wiszniewski’s sold for £2400 each.

David Mach's piece which featured in the exhibition

Artist and organiser June Carey said: “We raised £28,900 from the auction and additional funds from a JustGiving page. We are absolutely delighted. It has surpassed my expectations. Everyone involved has been so generous giving their time for free.

“I knew I had to set the bar high and there are so many people I could have asked - so maybe they will be involved next time. I wanted to include all arts, including acting, music, painting, so in a couple of year's time I might be able to widen it out.

Rankin said it was a daunting honour to be asked to contribute a piece for the Art In Mind auction.

Read more: Covid Scotland: 'I'm lucky to be here' says publican hit by virus and hospitality shutdown

He said: “I am no artist, and I could see how stunning all the other pieces were. I do however play a mean game of noughts and crosses, a skill mastered in the mid-1980s while I was working on my first Inspector Rebus novel, Knots and Crosses. Offered the clean blank surface of my vase, I could not resist. And although I’ve started each game, giving me a clear advantage, I may have left one or two games winnable by whoever wins the auction. This is a terrific initiative, a unique and glorious achievement.”

Adrian Wiszniewski's vase sold for £2400

Comedian Phill Jupitus has also got involved in the project and currently embarking on a new path studying art at Dundee University.

Self-taught artist Ross Muir, whose Van Gogh in Adidas track suit, Square Gogh, hit the headlines, has designed a vase. He has previously spoken about his struggle with addiction.