Doctors have made an urget appeal to customers of a cocktail bar to get tested for Covid-19 after a cluster of cases of the new Indian variant were connected to the nightspot.

NHS Forth Valley is calling on anyone who visited the Tingle bar in King Street, Stirling, between Friday 21st May and Wednesday 26th May 2021 to take a coronavirus test.

The bar is said to be popular with students, and medics are concerned about the spread of coronavirus after a number of cases were linked to the premesis.

NHS Forth Valley Consultant in Public Health, Dr Henry Prempeh, said it was "vitally important" young people who may have visited the bar or have been in contact with someone who did came forward for a test.

Dr Prempeh said: “It is vitally important that we contact these young people to help prevent further spread, particularly as one case of the variant first detected in India, has been recorded amongst the positive cases.

“This variant is highly transmissible and we are working closely with environmental health colleagues from Stirling Council and our local Test and Protect team to stem this outbreak.

"Please continue to follow all guidance from NHS Forth Valley’s Test and Protect team and if you are identified as a close contact, please self-isolate and get a PCR test. Even if your test is negative you must continue to isolate for 10 days as advised.”

NHS Forth Valley directed anyone looking for a test to the the Engine Shed behind Stirling railway station and the University of Stirling campus.

Tests can be booked through NHS Inform on 0800 028 2816 or by visiting the Covid-19 testing section of the GOV.UK website and individuals should select the option: ‘I’ve been told to get a test by my local council, health protection team or healthcare professional’ when prompted online.

Typical symptoms of Covid-19 are a new continuous cough, a high temperature or fever and a loss of, or change in, normal taste or smell (anosmia).

However, many people with Covid-19 don’t have any symptoms or can present with a wider range of symptoms including headache, sore muscles and joints, tiredness, sore throat, cold-like symptoms and diarrhoea and vomiting.

Government advice is that anyone who becomes unwell should isolate immediately and seek a PCR test.