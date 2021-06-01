NO ONE will be watching the covid lockdown update from Nicola Sturgeon this week more closely than restaurateur Colin Clydesdale.

As Glasgow waits with bated breath about whether it will be lifted out of the crippling level three restrictions which have taken their toll on the hospitality industry, the owner of Ashton Lane institution The Ubiquitous Chip is hoping this time there will be the news they have been hoping for.

Read more: Covid Scotland: 'I'm lucky to be here' says publican hit by virus and hospitality shutdown

There was frustration when the First Minister announced last Friday that restrictions were to remain in place in Glasgow for another week but she said they would be lifted if measures to tackle the outbreak continue to have an impact.

The First Minister said that while case numbers in the city were "uncomfortably" high, there were signs both positive tests and the rate of people in hospital with the virus were stabilising.

Colin Clydesdale, The Ubiquitous Chip, owner hopes city will gets its magic back. Photo by Gordon Terris.

She said a decision would be made by Wednesday at the latest on whether the city can move to Level 2 next Saturday and she was also expected to confirm today if the country as a whole can move to Level 1 as planned on June 7.

Her message to the people of Glasgow was “don't lose heart. On the contrary, take heart from the progress that we are seeing.”

Read more: Covid Scotland: Glasgow installs new seating and decking to help boost spaces for people

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, The Ubiquitous Chip has been the heart of city dinning since Mr Clydesdale’s late father Ronnie opened the restaurant originally in Ruthven Lane in 1971.

Mr Clydesdale says it is the first time in 50 years when they haven’t felt in charge of their own destiny when covid saw the hospitality industry to completely shut down.

Owner of Zique, Mhairi Taylor, called for an hours extension if the city was to remain in level three for longer

And now he hopes the city is just days away from getting its magic back.

“I hope we can get back some of the spectacular magic that Glasgow has and welcome our customers through the door on Saturday to enjoy a meal, chat and a drink,” Mr Clydesdale said. “One of the hardest parts for us was not being able to sort it out for ourselves. It is the first time in 50 years that has been taken away from us.

"I thoroughly understand that we need to operate in a way that keeps people safe as much as possible, but in these last three weeks I think it has been the taking away of hope that has been difficult. The whole industry was really geared up to take a step forward, but was stopped in its tracks."

Yesterday's bank holiday would have been a day when city bars and restaurants would have lapped up the busy atmosphere, but Mr Clydesdale said it would have been difficult for indoor venues.

"No one wants to sit indoors on a glorious day," he added. "It would have been ok for anyone without an outdoor area but who would want to be inside."

While awaiting the decision on lockdown easing, Mr Clydesdale hopes it won't be too long before the city gets its magic back.

He added: "There are days when this feels like a strange form of prohibition and there has been a lack of clarity at times but if we do move down a level it will give us the chance to trade our way out of it. We haven't been able to plan or look ahead, but if come Saturday we can have people in relaxing and chatting, socialising, it would be amazing.We want to see Glasgow get back to the sociable place it is as we have seen how much people have missed the social interaction."

Enjoying the high temperatures in Glasgow's Botanic Gardens. Photo Gordon Terris.

It’s nearly six months since fellow restaurateur Mhairi Taylor reopened Partick eaterie under a new name and new style menu.

Months had been spent revamping the venue in Hyndland Street and they were looking forward to reopening the renamed Zique just days before Christmas. However, the timing coincided with another nationwide lockdown kicking in from Boxing Day last year and the restaurant having to close once again.

And now although they have been able to open their doors in level three Ms Taylor saw the time restrictions are also having an impact on how they can operate.

“Regardless of whether or not we can serve alcohol inside, the other issue we are faced with is not being able to offer a second service,” said Zique owner Ms Taylor. “We have this bottleneck for everyone from 6pm to 8pm as people have to be out of the door by then. If there is no alcohol served indoors, yet people can drink outside until later, but come in to use the facilities, I don’t see why we can’t serve food for longer.

“If there is a specific reason for it, then I respect that, but these decisions can’t be made by people who have ever run a restaurant. The past three weeks alone has lost us £7000 a week and we have to be able to earn that back over the course of the summer to try to pay back we have borrowed.”