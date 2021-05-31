Two men in Scotland have been ordered to pay a combined total of £15,000 after dropping a sofa from a building on top of a woman.

Barrie Law, 27, and Lee Morrison, 33, were at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday having previously admitted the single charge of culpable and reckless conduct.

The incident on December 7, 2019, saw the pair trying to remove a sofa from Law’s flat in Aberdeen and dropping it from the roof of Nailco Nail Bar.

The court was told this method was chosen as they could not find another way to manoeuvre it out of the property.

It was also heard that they had checked to see if anyone was in the area below before dropping it from a height of five metres.

However, the furniture struck Edita Butkeveiciute, who was outside at the time.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson said: “She wasn’t aware of what happened, she woke up screaming.”

The charge states the impact from the sofa has caused her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment.

It was heard that she is still unable to sit for more than 40 minutes, suffers panic attacks near tall buildings and has flashbacks.

Her ability to sleep has also been affected, the court was told.

However, in a statement that was released after sentencing, Ms Butkeveiciute said she did not want the men to “sit in jail”.

She added that she wanted to move on with her life “the best way I can”.

George Mathers, who was representing Law, said the incident would haunt his client for the rest of his life and that he was extremely sorry for his conduct.

“When they saw the woman, he got absolutely the shock of his life,” he said.

“He thought she was dead, he was shaken to the core.

“He feels so guilt-ridden about what he has done.”

Mr Mathers added: “This will haunt him for the rest of his life.”

Debbie Ginniver, who was representing Morrison, acknowledged her client had committed a catastrophic error of judgement.

“Mr Morrison certainly didn’t intend for anyone to get hurt. However, the complainer did suffer very serious injuries for his actions and he feels dreadful for that,” she said.

“It was a catastrophic error of judgment on Mr Morrison’s part.

“If Mr Morrison could return back to December 7, 2019, he wouldn’t make the same mistake.”

Commenting on the case and Ms Butkeveiciute’s experience, Sheriff William Summers said: “She was in hospital for a number of weeks and is still recovering.

“Her injuries are life changing.”

He added: “Had it been the case that the two of you had simply dropped this sofa without taking any precautions, custody would be inevitable.

“But I accept you took precautions, albeit entirely inadequate.”

He added: “To put it simply, it’s hard to imagine doing anything more culpable and reckless than dropping a sofa from a roof.”

Law was ordered to pay £12,000 in compensation and carry out 150 hours of unpaid work over 12 months.

Morrison was ordered to pay £3,000 and carry out 150 hours of unpaid work over 12 months.

In a statement that was released after sentencing, Ms Butkeveiciute said: “What happened damaged me and has affected me for life but I don’t want those men to sit in jail.

“It was a stupid thing they did – they know that and they have to live with that.

“But other people in the community have attacked them or isolated them and that is wrong so I don’t want to do anything to make matters worse.”

Ms Butkeveiciute added: “I just want to focus on my recovery in private and move on with my life the best way I can.”