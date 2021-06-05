Good gardeners always look for new ideas and these often come from shows and garden visits. The exciting new Scottish Garden Show at Scone Palace, Perthshire, would have inspired us all but, though scheduled for last weekend, it is sadly a victim of the pandemic.

Fortunately Scotland’s Gardens Scheme’s [SGS] open gardens programme is taking place, with a full range of gardens to visit including Glamis Castle which boasts four exceptional gardens. Some are by arrangement and others offer a virtual tour. I do find these events, especially village open days, are ideal, even if you sometimes have to go like the clappers to get round all the gardens in an afternoon.

Although show gardens, as at Chelsea, are obviously primed to be at their best while exhibiting, a village garden is an all-year round performer, so you can not only see flowers and shrubs at their best, but spot successor plants waiting to go on stage.

Bearded Iris is an early summer delight, but what’s next on show? Perhaps repeat-flowering shrub roses are the answer.

And though Thalictrum or Sanguisorba might flower briefly in early summer, the foliage remains attractive so they’re versatile members of a border.

I need to be quite focussed during a garden visit. The ooh-aah effect is all very well, but I also want to remember why it’s so appealing. So as I go round armed with my phone, I look out for anything that’s distinctive or unusual.

And good old-fashioned nosiness can play its part when visiting local gardens. I’m sure this may have driven some of our neighbours when we opened our garden during SGS weekends.

You can copy ideas for solving particular problems like a steeply sloping bank or a shady, damp corner. You can also see just how big or wide a particular plant will get and decide whether it will suit your garden.

Some designs simply don’t scale down. For good effect, the prairie style needs repeat planting of linking features like large clumps of Deschampsia grasses. So be sure you have enough space for this.

I’m especially interested in pruning, but again, some designs may not always scale down. Vigorous rambling roses usually need the elbow room I can offer.

I train Paul’s Himalayan Musk over an arbour and let him flow gloriously down a bank.

But I encountered a pruning method in Switzerland that could work in any small garden. A Himalayan Musk was top grafted on a stem. The pliable, lax new stems were neatly pruned to form a weeping shape growing almost to the ground. They concealed the stark and not always attractive rose trunk.

And some fruit pruning techniques can also work for small to medium-sized gardens. I greatly admired the achievement of West Dean gardeners in training gooseberries as double cordons and tridents.

Plant supports in a herbaceous border or the kitchen garden are vital tools but the standard metal structures beloved of plant catalogues can be very pricey. I prefer beautiful natural ones and try to emulate the fine woven birch structures you see at the Royal Botanic Garden, Edinburgh. These can simply be scaled down to suit any garden.

Let’s suppose you come across a flower you’d eat your heart out for, but can’t find a label. Far too many gardens don’t label everything or even worse, leave misleading out of date ones.

So do make a fuss if you can’t identify what you are interested in. I found labelling perfection at the Schynige Platte botanic garden in Switzerland. Here gardeners refresh or renew all the labels every fortnight to reflect what visitors actually see in a bed.

Plant of the week

Red Deer Tongue Lettuce is crunchy and tasty with striking leaves that are very dark red, almost black, and lighten to pale green at the base. The plants are hardy and productive and can be harvested as cut and come again or left to head up.

