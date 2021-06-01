The UK could once again see record temperatures for the second day in a row after Scotland recorded the highest temperature of the year in the UK.

The mercury hit 25C for the warmest day of the year so far on bank holiday Monday.

Monday's maximum temperature of 25.1C was later recorded in the Highland village of Kinlochewe.

Elsewhere in Scotland. 24.6C was recorded in Kinloss on Monday afternoon, according to the Met Office.

The previous high for 2021, set on March 30 at Kew Gardens in south-west London when the temperature reached 24.5C.

However, the Scottish record is unlikely to last long, with highs of 27C predicted for the first day of meteorological summer on Tuesday.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said: "Lots of fine, sunny weather around - if anything, temperatures up a degree or so on Monday."

Areas in the Midlands, western England, north and west Wales and western parts of Scotland could see highs of 26C on Tuesday, with the possibility of 27C in one or two spots.

"We're looking again at some very warm sunshine around for many northern and eastern parts of the UK, but thundery showers will start to push in across south-west England and Wales by Wednesday morning," Mr Petagna added.

He said the unsettled conditions will start to feed north and eastwards across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, although temperatures could still top 27C or 28C across parts of the Midlands and East Anglia on Wednesday.

May was the fourth wettest on record for the UK, and the wettest ever for Wales.